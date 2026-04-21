Nikki Bella Shares Details on Gruesome Ankle Injury and Wrestling Future

Nikki Bella believes she'll be out of action for another six to eight weeks, but she's in no hurry to get back into the ring after missing out on WrestleMania 42.

The Bella Twins were set to wrestle just their second-ever match together at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this past Saturday night, and the belief is that they were scheduled to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the first time in their careers.

Those plans went up in smoke after the March 27 edition of SmackDown when Nikki rolled her ankle in a tag team match with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. While addressing the injury on SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show on Tuesday, Nikki gave credit to Nia Jax for helping her finish out a post-match attack angle as safely as possible and put to bed any rumors that Jax was the one who injured her.

Results of an MRI she received the next day confirmed that she tore, sprained, and fractured her ankle, a feat that surprised her doctors.

"I immediately knew WrestleMania is done," Nikki said. "I don't think a WrestleMania moment for me is going to come around. I get that I'll probably have my last WrestleMania next year in Saudi maybe, but other than that, that will be it for me. So this would have been my last WrestleMania moment to share with family members and share with people here."

Nikki had to undergo immediate surgery, and with her no longer able to compete, plans for the Women's Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania needed to be altered.

"This was my moment that I worked really hard for this past year and a half and for that to all go away is extremely hard," Nikki said.

Only one woman could replace Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 42

Paige and The Bella Twins | WWE

Brie Bella said during the show that she nearly pulled out of WrestleMania herself, but after talking things over with her husband, Bryan Danielson, she decided not to miss out on the opportunity of making her own return to the show.

So who would replace Nikki? There was only one correct answer in the minds of the Bellas.

"We love Paige like a sister." Nikki said. "Paige is like my soul sister in the ring. She has been my favorite person to work with. We've always called ourselves wrestling soulmates, so honestly, it felt right to me and it was perfect and Paige is home. If this helped really get her back, she's been meant to come back here. She should be at WWE, so it makes me happy for her on that part."

Paige ended up winning the match at WrestleMania 42 after hitting her finisher on Alexa Bliss, and now that her sister is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with someone else, Nikki isn't quite sure what the future holds for The Bella Twins.

"We may never even tag again. I don't even know. We don't know and I will say because of my age and being a mom and I think more about longevity of life... I'm going to make sure this heals up so well before I even step in that ring."

Nikki and Brie recently signed two-year contracts with WWE, which will keep them with the company until January of 2028. They've gone on record to say that this will be their last run in professional wrestling.