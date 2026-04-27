Nikki Bella Wants This WWE Role After In-Ring Retirement

Nikki Bella is already looking ahead to what her WWE career might look like outside of the ring.

The Fearless WWE Hall of Famer missed having an in-ring WrestleMania moment this month due to an ankle injury that required surgery. A returning Paige made her return at the Showcase of the Immortals to take Nikki's spot and team with her sister, Brie Bella. The two went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

While Nikki is rehabbing and preparing for an in-ring comeback, she's also smart enough to know that past injuries could catch up with her and force an early retirement. But luckily for her, Nikki knows exactly what she wants to do in WWE after she's wrapped up being an in-ring competitor.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella | WWE

Nikki Bella wants to be the General Manager of Monday Night Raw

On the latest episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki hosted an AMA episode solo while Brie was busy with other commitments. While discussing other things she wants to do other than win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, Nikki confessed she would love to be the General Manager of Monday Night Raw after she retires from the ring.

"Also, what I would love to be, and what I love about this one, is I can do this not being in the ring," Nikki Bella teased. "There was a lot of talk about it today on X (Twitter) about when should they change up the General Managers. And I would love to be General Manager at Raw at one point...

"And then after ring stuff, I would love at some point to be a General Manager for Raw, and like, I don't know, I haven't figured that part out, but when I saw all that talk today, and someone put me as the GM for Raw, I was like, I like that. I actually like that."

Nikki Bella hopes to be back in the ring in time for Night of Champions

Later in the episode, Nikki spoke about the support from her fans in Saudi Arabia, who promise to make next year's WrestleMania special for her since she wasn't able to compete this year.

Nikki revealed that she hopes she'll be back in the ring in time for Night of Champions this June when the company returns to Saudi Arabia.

"It's so cute, because after what I had said on the podcast, you all were just amazing, and even started trending the Saudi Bella Army of how much you're going to make WrestleMania special for me next year," Nikki Bella said. "And can I just tell you all that was so incredible to see and to already see you guys also in the DMs with all the questions, but like sending love that made it really special. Hopefully, I will get to see you all in June.

Nikki Bella | Netflix

"They just announced Night of Champions is going to be happening in June as of now. So fingers crossed that still goes. But obviously, I would love to see you all there and just thank you for that, because that's really, really special. I know you all love your Total Bellas and Divas. So thank you all for that, and you are 100% right. You all will make WrestleMania next year so incredibly special, and it'll be such a great place to have it."