Penta to Defend Men's Intercontinental Championship on June 8 WWE Raw

It's official. Penta will be putting the Men's Intercontinental Championship on the line this coming Monday afternoon and he is fired up about it.

Penta posted on his Instagram account Saturday afternoon that he will be putting his title on the line against Rey Mysterio, a match that has been teased on WWE programming in recent weeks.

"To face [Rey Mysterio] for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is what dreams are made of!!! The most meaningful match of my career happens this Monday on Raw, live from Paris!"

The June 8 edition of WWE Raw will have a special start time of 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on Netflix in the United States, as the flagship show will be taking over the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Penta and Rey Mysterio will add another marquee match to a card that already features opening round Fatal 4-Way Matches for both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

It'll be Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green looking to earn their way into the Queen of the Ring semifinals, while Seth Rollins, Je’Von Evans, Ricky Saints and Talla Tonga look to do the same in the King of the Ring bracket.

King of the Ring Bracket | WWE

Monday night's match between Penta and Rey Mysterio will mark the first time they have competed against each other in a singles contest since 2018 at a Northeast Wrestling show, and this will be Penta's ninth time putting the Men's Intercontinental Championship on the line.

His reign is approaching the 100-day mark, and he's coming off three incredibly impressive defenses against Je'Von Evans, Ethan Page and the Six Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 42, which also included Rey Mysterio.

The WWE Hall of Famer is also set to take part in AAA Noche de Los Grandes in Monterrey, Mexico tonight. The newly appointed General Manager of the promotion is set to address all of AAA Lucha Libre in a special sit down interview.

TONIGHT on #AAANocheDeLosGrandes:



🎤 AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio shares some important news

🔥 Double Champion Lola Vice teams up with Bayley and La Catalina to take on Las Tóxicas

💥 Five Superstars will battle for a chance to challenge Rey Fenix for the AAA Cruiserweight… pic.twitter.com/nVw8q06tEB — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2026

Check back tomorrow for more updates on Monday's edition of WWE Raw in Paris. General Manager Adam Pearce makes a series of announcements for the show most Sunday mornings or afternoons.

Current WWE Raw card for June 8 (announced):

Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

King of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Seth Rollins vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga

Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green