Nikki Bella Provides Update on Her Injured Ankle

Nikki Bella provides an update on her injury and when we might see her return to action for WWE.

Back at the Royal Rumble, Brie Bella made her surprise return to WWE, reuniting with her sister Nikki in the company for the first time since their surprise Rumble appearances in 2022. Prior to that, the duo hadn't been full-time with the company at the same time since 2018.

After years of expressing interest in going after the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, it seemed like now was the time for Nikki and Brie to capture the gold together for the first time. Unfortunately, an injury to Nikki Bella on the road to WrestleMania 42 changed plans, resulting in Brie winning the titles with a returning Paige instead.

Nikki Bella and Paige at WrestleMania 42 | WWE

Nikki Bella canceled plans to join Brie on the WWE European Tour to focus on her recovery

On the latest issue of The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella handled the show solo while Brie Bella is on the WWE European Tour with Paige.

While discussing her injury status, Nikki revealed that she had originally planned to join Brie on the European Tour but decided to stay home and focus on rehabbing instead. In doing so, Nikki believes she's well ahead of schedule to return to the ring at some point this summer.

Nikki pointed out that she's now scheduled to get her X-rays done a week ahead of schedule and plans to get back in the ring soon to test how her ankle is feeling. It doesn't sound like Paige and Brie will be without backup for much longer.

How will WWE handle Nikki Bella's return?

With Nikki Bella currently sidelined from in-ring competition, the numbers game seems to be catching up with Brie Bella and Paige as they deal with the recently called-up Fatal Influence faction from NXT.

If WWE doesn't plan on having Brie and Nikki dump Paige upon her return, a rivalry with Fatal Influence would make a lot of sense, as the numbers would be even between the two sides. It also gives Nikki something to do in the ring without feeling like the third wheel.

But if the long-term plan is for the Bellas to turn on Paige, revisiting their rivalry alongside a returning AJ Lee would probably be something longtime WWE fans would be interested in.

About to do this shit in the division soon! 🔥🙌🏼💯 stay tuned…. ✨💋 pic.twitter.com/krGhjpcXPv — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) May 31, 2026

On behalf of everyone here at The Takedown on SI, we'd like to wish Nikki Bella a quick and painless recovery.