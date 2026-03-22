NXT Content Officially Moves to YouTube

The NXT relationship with Peacock has officially come to an end.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the brand has removed all content from Peacock and has finished porting it over to YouTube. Past episodes of NXT and NXT PLE's have been available on Peacock since the streamer's partnership with WWE began in 2021. WWE began moving NXT content to YouTube over the last couple of weeks.

In September of 2025, WWE entered into a new PLE streaming partnership with ESPN, but NXT content stayed with Peacock. The NXT content is not a part of the WWE deal with ESPN, so it will live on YouTube for the time being or until WWE signs on with another partner.

In the last 18 months, WWE has solidified its content distribution with various partnerships around the media landscape. The SmackDown television product airs on cable television. The Raw brand premiered on Netflix at the beginning of 2025. WWE PLE's like WrestleMania are available on ESPN Unlimted and NXT holds down WWE's broadcast television strategy on The CW Network.

WWE to break tradition with NXT Stand and Deliver

Sol Ruca | The CW Network

With YouTube as the prime home for NXT content moving forward, WWE will air the Stand and Deliver PLE on that platform next month. Typically, Stand and Deliver has been the biggest event on the NXT calendar each year and has taken place during WrestleMania weekend in the WrestleMania host city.

This year, WWE is breaking from that tradition and running the event before WrestleMania weekend. The show will take place in St. Louis on April 4. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.

As for WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year for WWE will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19. WWE ran the event from the same city and venue in 2025.

The show can be streamed on ESPN Unlimted and Netflix internationally. Announced matches for the event include Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship, and Stephanie vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship.

The weekly NXT product airs on Tuesday nights on CW. This week, the show is headlined by Ricky Saints vs. Tony D'Angelo and a face-to-face meeting in the ring between Zaria and Sol Ruca.