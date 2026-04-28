WWE Announces Brand New Home for NXT PLE's

WWE moved its main roster PLE's off the Peacock platform in September of 2025. Since then, premier live events like SummerSlam, WrestleMania, and others have aired on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally.

The last batch of events to air on Peacock were the NXT PLE's. Now, those have a new home as well.

In a press release on Tuesday morning, WWE announced that The CW Network would carry and air all future PLE's for NXT. The first PLE to air on The CW will be the NXT Great American Bash event, which is scheduled for this summer. An official date for that show has not been announced at this time.

According to the agreement, the CW will air 20 PLE's for NXT over the next few years. Those events include Vengeance Day, Deadline, and the biggest annual event on the NXT calendar each year, Stand and Deliver.

“The CW has played an integral role in raising the profile of our up-and-coming Superstars, and we are excited to bring NXT Premium Live Events to broadcast television for the first time ever,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. NXT began it's partnership with The CW in October of 2024.

“WWE NXT has energized our Tuesday nights by consistently delivering a loyal and passionate fanbase to The CW every week,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. “Adding WWE NXT Premium Live Events to our schedule is a natural fit, providing one broadcast destination for audiences to watch all their favorite Superstars, storylines and championship matches.”

The NXT roster will look a little different for PLE's on The CW

Shawn Michaels | The CW Network

The NXT talent roster will look a little different for CW now that WrestleMania is in the rearview mirror. Per tradition, many top NXT stars have been called up to the main roster.

Ethan Page and Joe Hendry both competed for the NXT Championship at Stand and Deliver this year. They are now on the Raw brand. Sol Ruca, a standout talent from the NXT women's division, will make her official Raw debut next week on the show.

As for SmackDown, former NXT Women's North American Champion, Blake Monroe, will be making her debut on the brand soon. Rick Saints will also appear this week for his official main roster debut.

As for who is left in NXT holding down the fort? Tony D'Angelo is the current NXT Champion. Lola Vice is the NXT Women's Champion. Myles Borne and Tatum Paxley each hold their respective divisions' NXT North American Championship.