NXT Preview (7/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A huge championship match is set for this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Kendal Grey, who won the NXT Women's Championship from Lola Vice at Great American Bash, will defend her title for the first time as she goes one-on-one with two-time WWE Women's Champion Nattie.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone made the match official on last Tuesday's show after Nattie expressed that she was unappreciated as a WWE women's legend.

Can Grey successfully retain the championship against a tough first opponent?

Meanwhile, championships are also a theme with two other matches on the card, as No. 1 contenders will be crowned for the NXT Women's North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship.

Izzy Dame, Thea Hail, Lizzy Rain, and Layla Diggs will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the next opponent NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria.

Dame has made gold her top priority in NXT, even going as far as kicking Shawn Spears out of The Culling after recent frustrations. Hail is a former champion aiming to get back on top. Rain and Diggs are newcomers trying to move one step closer to a career-defining opportunity.

Elsewhere, another four-way match will decide the top contenders in the men's tag team division.

OTM, BirthRight, DarkState , and @Sean_Legacy1 & @DorianVDwwe compete in an NXT Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal Four-Way Match NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!



📺 8 ET/7 CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/pTsq2cFWG0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 4, 2026

It'll be OTM, the DarkState duo of Osiris Griffin and Cutler James, the Birthright duo of Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo, and Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux facing off for a shot at Vanity Project.

Also announced for NXT is a one-on-one match between Shiloh Hill and Niko Vance.

Hill has been on a hot streak, but Vance seems to be on a mission to prove himself after turning on Spears to enter the singles rankings.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

How to Watch NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

NXT Card (Announced):

Nattie vs. Kendal Grey (c) for the NXT Women's Championship

Shiloh Hill vs. Niko Vance

Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail vs. Lizzy Rain vs. Layla Diggs in a NXT Women's North American Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match

OTM vs. Osiris Griffin and Cutler James vs. Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo vs. Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux in a NXT Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match