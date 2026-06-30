Kurt Angle Sends a Message and a Threat to Kendal Grey

Kendal Grey is the new NXT Women's Champion, and she made quite the fashion splash as she won the title this past weekend at the NXT Great American Bash.

In the main event of The Bash, Grey defeated Lola Vice by pinfall to pick up the victory and secure her first run with the NXT Women's Title. Grey wore ring gear that nodded to the red, white, and blue American colors, but also to WWE Hall of Famer and former Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

Grey was decked out in a similar singlet to the one that Angle made famous during his peak years in the WWE. He sported a red, white, and blue singlet with stars. Grey wore nearly the exact same attire.

Angle was gracious for the shoutout by Grey and publicly commented on it in a social media post on Tuesday morning. He also sent Grey a slight threat.

Kurt Angle teases a huge match in the future for Kendal Grey

Kurt Angle | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a post on X, Angle said that there was only one Kendal Grey and that he was excited to see her career. He also warned her about another Angle that would soon be taking over wrestling.

"There's only one Kendal Grey, and I can't wait to see her conquer new heights," Angle wrote. "But, just a heads up, in 8 years, you might want to watch your back, Kendal. There's another Angle eager to step into that ring, and she's got her eyes on you!"

The other Angle that he's talking about is his daughter, who has entered the family business and begun wrestling.

There's only one Kendal Grey, and I can't wait to see her conquer new heights.

But...... just a heads up, in 8 years, you might want to watch your back, Kendal. There's another Angle eager to step into that ring, and she's got her eyes on you! @kendalgreywwe #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 30, 2026

Kurt Angle is a multiple-time world champion in WWE and TNA, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and a former General Manager of WWE Raw.

Angle left WWE in 2006, but then returned to the company in 2017 for his Hall of Fame induction. During his second run, Angle had a few matches, including a massive tag team match at WrestleMania 34.

Angle teamed with Ronda Rousey to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and was also a member of The Shield for a night. His final match was a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Kurt Angle | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kendal Grey is now the face of the women's division in NXT. She's had a fast rise through the WWE developmental ranks, starting out on television on the Evolve brand. She quickly advanced to having matches on NXT, where she's befriended Wren Sinclair. Sinclair holds the NXT Women's Speed Championship.