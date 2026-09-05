NXT Stars Jasper Troy, Wendy Choo Among Latest Round of WWE Releases

Several members of the NXT roster were informed on Friday, September 4 that their contracts with WWE will soon be terminated.

WWE LFG season one winner and former Men's Speed Champion Jasper Troy, real name Antoine Frazier, was the first to confirm his impending departure from the company with a simple social media post that read, "30 days." All released NXT talent have a 30-day waiting period before they can move on to other promotions.

The 28-year-old signed with WWE out of college, where he played football with the University of Kansas and the University of Northern Iowa, in August 2022, and began his professional wrestling career at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Jasper Troy | The CW Network

Troy gained some notoriety when WWE and the A&E Network launched WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) in May of last year. Jasper edged out Shiloh Hill to win the inaugural competition series for the men's division, and earned himself an NXT talent contract in the process. Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele won for the women's division that season, but she was released from her contract back in April.

After his LFG win, Jasper returned to NXT television in grand fashion by turning heel and attacking then NXT Champion Oba Femi in May 2025. Troy would later challenge for the title, but he came up short against The Ruler. Following his release, Troy changed his name to Kairo D. Reign on social media.

Another WWE LFG alum has also been informed of their release. PJ Vasa, who was the season two runner-up, announced the news on her social media account Friday evening, "Thank you WWE for opening the door for me into pro wrestling… what a journey! Looking forward to more motion, more blessings, more life."

God is good, all the time. All the time, God is good! Fa’afetai I le atua



Thank you @WWE for opening the door for me into pro wrestling… what a journey! Looking forward to more motion, more blessings, more life 🙏🏽 #30Days — Penina Tuilaepa (@PJVasa_WWE) September 4, 2026

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Friday night that former Women's Evolve Champion Wendy Choo was also among the talent cuts, as was social media darling Adriana Rizzo.

Choo is a 12-year veteran of the business who made her first WWE appearance during the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The company would sign her to a contract a few months later, and she spent the past six plus years in the WWE developmental system, although many critics believed that her in-ring ability and character work would have translated well to the main roster.

Rizzo suffered a torn ACL last summer, but stayed connected with her fans online through her personal platforms, often times in hilarious fashion. She wrestled three dark matches at NXT live events after gaining medical clearance and had also been doing some ringside interview work on Evolve prior to her release.

Guess who’s back… back AGAIN!



Three years ago, I tore my left Achilles.



A few months after I partially tore my left ACL.



Then, in 2025, I tore that same ACL completely, tore my meniscus, and sprained my MCL—all in my left leg.



Setback after setback left me feeling like I… pic.twitter.com/ue4IGLMh1B — Adriana Rizzo ❤️‍🔥🐆 (@AdrianaRizzoWWE) June 25, 2026

Sean Ross Sapp says 10 talents total, as of this writing, were informed of their release. He has not heard of any impending main roster talent cuts at this time.

Full list of NXT roster cuts from September 4:

Jasper Troy

Wendy Choo

Adriana Rizzo

PJ Vasa

Zena Sterling

Anya Rune

Braxton Cole

Gary Wilson

Ellen Akesson

Marcus Brown