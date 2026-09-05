NXT Stars Jasper Troy, Wendy Choo Among Latest Round of WWE Releases
Several members of the NXT roster were informed on Friday, September 4 that their contracts with WWE will soon be terminated.
WWE LFG season one winner and former Men's Speed Champion Jasper Troy, real name Antoine Frazier, was the first to confirm his impending departure from the company with a simple social media post that read, "30 days." All released NXT talent have a 30-day waiting period before they can move on to other promotions.
The 28-year-old signed with WWE out of college, where he played football with the University of Kansas and the University of Northern Iowa, in August 2022, and began his professional wrestling career at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Troy gained some notoriety when WWE and the A&E Network launched WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) in May of last year. Jasper edged out Shiloh Hill to win the inaugural competition series for the men's division, and earned himself an NXT talent contract in the process. Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele won for the women's division that season, but she was released from her contract back in April.
After his LFG win, Jasper returned to NXT television in grand fashion by turning heel and attacking then NXT Champion Oba Femi in May 2025. Troy would later challenge for the title, but he came up short against The Ruler. Following his release, Troy changed his name to Kairo D. Reign on social media.
Another WWE LFG alum has also been informed of their release. PJ Vasa, who was the season two runner-up, announced the news on her social media account Friday evening, "Thank you WWE for opening the door for me into pro wrestling… what a journey! Looking forward to more motion, more blessings, more life."
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Friday night that former Women's Evolve Champion Wendy Choo was also among the talent cuts, as was social media darling Adriana Rizzo.
Choo is a 12-year veteran of the business who made her first WWE appearance during the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The company would sign her to a contract a few months later, and she spent the past six plus years in the WWE developmental system, although many critics believed that her in-ring ability and character work would have translated well to the main roster.
Rizzo suffered a torn ACL last summer, but stayed connected with her fans online through her personal platforms, often times in hilarious fashion. She wrestled three dark matches at NXT live events after gaining medical clearance and had also been doing some ringside interview work on Evolve prior to her release.
Sean Ross Sapp says 10 talents total, as of this writing, were informed of their release. He has not heard of any impending main roster talent cuts at this time.
Full list of NXT roster cuts from September 4:
- Jasper Troy
- Wendy Choo
- Adriana Rizzo
- PJ Vasa
- Zena Sterling
- Anya Rune
- Braxton Cole
- Gary Wilson
- Ellen Akesson
- Marcus Brown
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino