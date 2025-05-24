WWE LFG Winner Jasper Troy Explains What He Learned From Booker T & The Undertaker (Exclusive)
Standing at six foot, five inches and weighing 251 pounds, Jasper Troy has an intimidating stature that gives him a truly eye catching star presence from the minute fans see him.
Coming into the first season of WWE LFG, Troy wasn't considered a favorite to win, but he was able to impress the legends and WWE executives to become the male winner of the A&E Network series.
Given the moniker of "The Monster" from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Jasper credits the former six-time world champion for taking him under his wing and never trying to change who he is as his coach during the 15 episode season.
"I love Book, man. Book took me in. He didn't try to change me, he never told me, 'bro you need to show more personality on camera," Troy told The Takedown On SI. "He never said nothing to me. I think like everytime he looked at me, he knew I was ready, and all I needed was an opportunity. All I needed was 60 seconds, you know."
Initially not viewed as someone who was pegged to be a standout on LFG, Troy was able to break through by binding his time and making the most of every opportunity he was presented.
Choosing to join Team Booker T, Jasper had a bit of regret due to his friend and fellow competitor Anthony Luke being part of the same unit.
"From the moment I was on Book's team, the only reason in that scene when they said you're on Team Booker, I had just a slight is because I didn't want to be on the same team as Anthony (Luke)." Jasper said. "Like going into the show, I wanted it to be either me and Anthony in the finals, Anthony vs. Shiloh (Hill) in the finals or me vs. Shiloh in the finals."
"That's just what we would talk about, we were like it's gonna be one of us. I was just like, 'I don't want to be with Anthony the whole show, I want to be competing against him.' This is something me and him just have against with each other, we like to compete. So when I got put on Booker's team, I was kind of upset because this is the main guy I wanted to fight against."
Troy and Luke faced one another in the first round of the LFG playoffs where Booker T chose Jasper to move on in the process where he eventually went on to win the NXT contract.
Early on in the season, the LFG male winner reflected on feeling a turning point for him was gaining the respect of WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley.
"I just waited and waited, and it was like a month went by and I was like, 'this ain't want I thought it was gonna be.' But I know it's gonna come and the fact I was able to earn the respect of Bubba Ray, you know early was something like I didn't expect that."
Reflecting on a miscommunication that he had with Bubba Ray about his first promo, this allowed Jasper to connect with and understand the legendary star instantly.
"I didn't expect that from Bubba. After the first episode, he was kind of like eyeing me a little bit, and he was like, 'why you not looking me in the eye when you cut your promo?' And I'm like, 'I was taught to look at hard cam.' So he was like, 'I thought you was one of those people that just talk trash and didn't look them in the eye.'"
That confrontation with Bubba would come on the second-to-last episode of LFG Season One when the WWE Hall of Famer didn't appreciate Jasper's attitude after the coaches gave him some criticism on his match with BJ Ray in the semifinals.
"So that's why I was nervous after the last episode last Sunday before the finals when Bubba got in my face because literally I said what I said and he got in my face and I was like, 'damn here's that moment.'"
"And this is the wrong time, this is the wrong time, so after that episode, when I was heading to MSG, I was like, 'I wonder if the opinion that the legends have of me has changed?' Cause what he said to me was real, and I took that and I was like, 'did I disrespect the business?'"
Feeling his reaction to the feedback he received and showing attitude went against his prior statements, it filled Jasper with some internal doubts heading into the final episode.
"You know I feel like for me, I spent months and months talking to Undertaker and Booker T and Mickie James and Bubba, talking about how I respect the business and then I said what I said and then I was like, 'well I kind of just pooped on that statement.'"
Throughout the season, Troy's attitude became his achilles heel in a way with former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, in particular, pointing out how he wears his emotions on his shelf.
The final critique from Shawn Michaels made it clear that the way that Jasper could potentially lose the competition is due to his attitude.
"And I did feel like, I did break a level of respect in the business that I feel like I was going to be critiqued on, which is why this last episode is, it's really hard for me because at the time, when we were standing there and Shawn Michaels was, not breaking us down, but just critiquing us, he was putting each of us into why we should win, and why we should lose."
"And for me, it was like yeah if I lose, I know why you know my attitude is something that's always been in my way, but thankfully you know the legends were just so understanding and welcoming and you know wanting to get to know me and wanting to get to know why you like this, like why are you so angry. I appreciate that they didn't try to change me."
Besides his own legendary coach, "The Reaper" stated that he was able to grow a strong connection with The Undertaker during the entire process on WWE LFG.
Seeing a totally different side to the WWE Hall of Famer, Troy explained that how Taker telling him how proud he was made him feel.
"He's the best, I mean all of them are great and none of them are better than the next, they're all great, but just being around Taker, it's like I've seen the soft side of Booker on television when he's coming out with Sharmell and I've seen Bubba be sensitive and Mickie James."
"We've seen these guys be you know sweet, but it's like bro this is The Undertaker bro, like this is The Undertaker saying he's proud, giving us knowledge and just being like a learning tree."
Following his win on WWE LFG Season One, Jasper Troy marked his official arrival on the NXT brand on the May 20 episode where he attacked NXT Champion Oba Femi, making a name for himself immediately.
Fans will have to continue watching WWE NXT to see what is next in the journey for Troy moving forward now that he is officially part of the roster.
The final episode of Season One for WWE LFG aired on Sunday, May 18th on A&E Network. You can see the rest of this interview with LFG winners, Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy at The Takedown On SI YouTube channel.
