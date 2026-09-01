Date and Location for WWE Crown Jewel Officially Announced

WWE has officially announced, presumably, the final Premium Live Event that the company is going to add to the calendar in 2026.

It was unveiled during Monday night's pre-taped episode of WWE Raw that Crown Jewel will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 7. Saudi Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh later promoted the event on his social media accounts.

"Riyadh is set for a night like no other. WWE’s biggest Superstars collide in the capital for an action-packed Crown Jewel you won’t want to miss."

الرياض على موعد مع ليلة استثنائية 🇸🇦

أكبر نجوم WWE في مكان واحد، ومواجهات قوية تنتظركم في Crown Jewel ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض🔥👑



📅 7 نوفمبر



Riyadh is set for a night like no other 🇸🇦

WWE’s biggest Superstars collide in the capital for an action-packed Crown Jewel you won’t… pic.twitter.com/9bb2QsBXDQ — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 1, 2026

WWE Crown Jewel Champions will be up for grabs again in 2026

The accompanying trailer showed highlights of WWE Superstars claiming both the Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championships, as well as up-close looks at the title belts themselves, which was an indication that those championships would once again be up for grabs in 2026. WWE has since confirmed that to be the case.

The WWE Crown Jewel Championships were first established in 2024, featuring the top four titleholders battling it out to call themselves the best of the best. Then WWE Champion Cody Rhodes won the inaugural men's title by defeating former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, but he came up short against Seth Rollins when the event shifted to Perth, Australia, last year.

Liv Morgan took home the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Championship in 2024 after defeating then WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. Stephanie Vaquer then claimed the prize the following year after she ended Tiffany Stratton's 2025 undefeated streak.

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

If all four current world champions hold on to their respective titles, the match-ups for the 2026 Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championships will feature a major rematch from WrestleMania 42, and Liv Morgan would be in line to become the greatest Women's Crown Jewel Champion of all-time:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion CM Punk

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green

It's far from a guarantee that these will be the two title matches at Crown Jewel this year. Liv Morgan will face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Title on the September 7 edition of Monday Night Raw, while Roman Reigns is set to defend his World Heavyweight Title against Penta on September 14 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Over on SmackDown, CM Punk has a massive target on his back, with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Gunther, Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and others trying to chase him down. Chelsea Green is also facing a 30-day deadline to defend her title after she suffered a broken orbital bone last month.

WWE will also hold its annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Having both the men's and women's briefcases in play ahead of Crown Jewel adds an element of surprise to an already uncertain equation.

Qualifying matches for Money in the Bank will get underway next Monday night on WWE Raw.