Ozzy Osbourne Joining WWE Champions Mobile Game
Ozzy Osbourne is coming to the WWE Champions video game as a playable character.
If you ever wanted to match up “The Prince of Darkness” against The Undertaker, this is your chance. Players will have the chance to unlock Osbourne, who is part of the game’s Summer of Darkness event, then play as him against the rest of the roster.
Fittingly, the legendary of heavy metal comes with his own unique move set. His moves include classics such as Crazy Train, Diary of a Madman, Shot in the Dark, and Hellraiser.
Though not necessarily associated with pro wrestling, Osbourne’s most prominent appearance in wrestling came in 1986 at WrestleMania II. Alongside “Captain” Lou Albano, Osborne cornered the British Bulldogs in their tag team title win against The Dream Team’s Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake. More recently, he was guest host of Raw in November of 2009.
Osborne, who has sold over 100 million albums, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.