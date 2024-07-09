Wrestling On FanNation

Ozzy Osbourne Joining WWE Champions Mobile Game

The heavy metal icon is making his WWE video game debut in WWE Champions

Justin Barrasso

Ozzy Osbourne is coming to the WWE Champions video game as a playable character.

If you ever wanted to match up “The Prince of Darkness” against The Undertaker, this is your chance. Players will have the chance to unlock Osbourne, who is part of the game’s Summer of Darkness event, then play as him against the rest of the roster.

Ozzy Osbourne in WWE Champions
Ozzy Osbourne in WWE Champions / WWE Champions

Fittingly, the legendary of heavy metal comes with his own unique move set. His moves include classics such as Crazy Train, Diary of a Madman, Shot in the Dark, and Hellraiser.

Ozzy Osbourne in WWE Champions
Ozzy Osbourne in WWE Champions / WWE Champions

Though not necessarily associated with pro wrestling, Osbourne’s most prominent appearance in wrestling came in 1986 at WrestleMania II. Alongside “Captain” Lou Albano, Osborne cornered the British Bulldogs in their tag team title win against The Dream Team’s Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake. More recently, he was guest host of Raw in November of 2009.

Osborne, who has sold over 100 million albums, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Published
Justin Barrasso

JUSTIN BARRASSO

Justin Barrasso has been writing for Sports Illustrated since 2014. While his primary focus is pro wrestling and MMA, he has also covered MLB, NBA, and the NFL. He can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Home/WWE