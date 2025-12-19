Details Revealed On Upcoming John Cena Retirement Documentary

WWE may be working on something big for John Cena.

It was the end of an era last Saturday, as the record-setting 17-time World Champion wrestled his final WWE match, tapping out to Gunther in dramatic fashion at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The match capped off a historic retirement tour for the WWE legend, and it was one filled with a plethora of significant moments.

And now, it appears WWE fans will get an opportunity to not only revisit the most talked-about moments of Cena’s farewell run, but also see behind-the-scenes footage of how things unfolded throughout the year.

John Cena documentary to be released

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Cena will be the subject of an upcoming documentary, which is slated to be released in the middle of 2026.

The report states that while there has been no confirmation on where the documentary will air, Peacock is rumored to be the frontrunner. Cena revealed earlier this month that he had signed a new five-year ambassador deal with WWE.

“I will be an ambassador to WWE,” Cena said in an interview with Tom Rinaldi. “I’m already signed on for another five years. ‘Please, as long as you can do it. I would like to be in this family as an employee, as a contributing part for as long as I can.’"

Cena captured the Legacy Award in The Takedown on SI’s 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards.

What do WWE fans want to see in a John Cena documentary?

John Cena | WWE

WWE has leaned into more behind-the-scenes in recent years, and the Cena documentary should be a fascinating look at the GOAT’s retirement.

The WWE: Unreal series on Netflix, which has already been confirmed for a season two that premieres on January 20, showcased a lot of interesting tidbits.

Given the uniqueness of Cena’s final run in WWE, this documentary has the opportunity to take it a step further by focusing on one legendary figure and how the company navigated all the twists and turns to get to his last match.

Whether it be the shocking Cena heel turn at Elimination Chamber back in March, the fallout from his Undisputed WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 41, or his interactions with career rivals such as CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles, there is plenty to work with.

It should be a must-see documentary that allows fans to get another glimpse at everything that led to Cena hanging up his boots.

