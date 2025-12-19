John Cena Discusses Sudden Absence Of The Rock & Travis Scott Post WrestleMania 41

John Cena is opening up about his recently completed retirement tour.

In his first interview since his final match this past Saturday night, The 'Greatest of All-Time joined Cody Rhodes on his 'What Do You Wanna Talk About?' podcast and the WrestleMania 41 opponents spoke about what everyone outside WWE wants to know about — the sudden disappearance of The Rock and Travis Scott from their program after the lead up this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

Cena revealed that after they were informed that any plans regarding The Final Boss and Scott were being shelved, that neither he nor Cody really dwelled on what could have been. Instead, they focused on what needed to be done.

“The whole world has had the conversation of, ‘What would it have been like if?’ The two guys in it, with their d*** in the dirt, not once had a conversation about, ‘Man, what would it have been like if we had those guys?’ No. It was, ‘What do we do now?'”

WWE pulled the trigger on one of the most shocking moments of modern wrestling history when they decided to have Cena turn heel and join forces with The Rock and Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber. This led to the Grammy-nominated artist helping Cena capture his 17th World Title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania a couple of months later.

The angle was almost entirely dropped soon after, and while it's still not public knowledge what exactly happened behind the scenes to cause the pivot, Cena is choosing to look at the positives that came as a result of it.

What would have happened had The Rock and Travis Scott stuck around after WrestleMania?

The Rock, Travis Scott, Travis Scott | WWE.com

“Let’s say everyone who showed up at the Chamber is active until August. That robs us of John Cena, Randy Orton, that robs us of John Cena, CM Punk, John Cena, Ron Cena, John Cena, AJ Styles, John Cena, Logan Paul, me and [Rhodes] for the last one," Cena said.

“So yes, the story that might have... had star power, and gravity, and who knows what, but what we got by just being like ‘these are the pieces left’... What we got, for me personally, was beautiful.”

During the interview, Cena also explained his controversial tap out loss to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While many fans will view it as him finally giving up after decades of preaching otherwise, Cena saw it as a moment to metaphorically let his character die in peace. He equated to Obi-Wan Kenobi's sacrifice in Star Wars, essentially saying that his time to fight had come to an end.

