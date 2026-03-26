Paul Heyman Doesn't Hold Back on WWE's Version of ECW

It doesn't sound like Paul Heyman has any fond memories of WWE's relaunch of the ECW brand in 2006.

The original ECW helped change the industry and how both fans and wrestlers viewed the business throughout the 1990s. The company eventually closed its doors in 2001 after filing for bankruptcy.

This would result in WWE purchasing ECW's assets out of bankruptcy. Years later, the company would resurrect ECW with One Night Stand in 2005. The event went so well that they ran it again in 2006 alongside a relaunch of the brand under the WWE umbrella. This ECW lasted even shorter than the first, ending its run less than four years later in 2010.

Paul Heyman | Netflix

Paul Heyman calls WWE's version of ECW an abhorrent, miserable experience

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman was a recent guest on VGC. When asked about the legacy of ECW and Hardcore Heaven '94 being featured in WWE 2K26 this year, Heyman took the opportunity to bury WWE's version of ECW and to put over the honor of an old-school ECW pay-per-view being included in a WWE video game.

"I don't think anybody that chants ECW in 2026 ever is thinking about the WWE-ized version of 2006, which was one absolutely abhorrent, miserable experience for everybody involved," Paul Heyman said. "When people chant ECW, they chant from the period of September 1993 to January 2001.

"And to have Hardcore Heaven '94 as part of the WWE 2K26 video game is an honor for anyone that was involved in that, and I certainly was. Anybody that was there, and there are many who were. And anyone who wants any genuine, authentic portrayal of ECW, when it was revolutionizing, indeed, evolutionizing the entire industry."

Paul Heyman will probably be very busy at WrestleMania 42 next month

Paul Heyman has continued to build his own legacy over the last couple of decades in WWE and, in doing so, secured a spot in the company's Hall of Fame in 2024. It appears that The Oracle will be very busy next month when WrestleMania 42 returns to Las Vegas. As things stand right now, it appears Paul Heyman will be featured in three matches at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Heyman will obviously be in Brock Lesnar's corner as he goes one-on-one with Oba Femi. He'll also likely be involved in Seth Rollins match as well, especially if Bron Breakker is cleared to compete in time for next month's event.

And lastly, as the rivalry continues to evolve between The Usos and The Vision, it seems Heyman will be in the corner of Logan Paul and Austin Theory as they either compete for or defend the WWE World Tag Team Titles.