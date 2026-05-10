Seth Rollins Asks Tough Questions of Himself After Loss at WWE Backlash

One of the main questions heading into WWE Backlash Saturday night was whether Bron Breakker was ready to be the top guy in the company. Now, the question is whether Seth Rollins is still capable of being that guy in WWE.

The Visionary lost to Breakker in the night's opening contest after some outside interference from Logan Paul and Austin Theory, but he offered no execuses when speaking to the panel on the Backlash Post Show.

Rollins gave a tip of the cap to his former protégé and proclaimed him to be the better man in Tampa, and quite frankly, he was. Breakker was dominant in a way that was very reminiscent of a Brock Lesnar match, and Seth just wasn't as sharp in the ring as we've grown accustomed to witnessing over the years.

Is Seth Rollins still as good a wrestler as he once was?

When Big E asked whether Rollins still felt like the same performer he was during his younger days, he offered up some honest reflection.

"The truth is there were moments in that match tonight, and certainly after the match tonight, that I had to ask those questions. Am I still the performer I have been for the last 12 years?"

Rollins was wrestling in just his second match since returning from rotator cuff surgery, and the crowd in Tampa certainly let him know that they believe that he still has it. Seth was appreciative of the support, but he also drew attention to the fact that he's now lost on back-to-back Premium Live Events.

Seth Rollins | WWE

"I think when you come back from a long layoff... you have this picture in your mind of how things are gonna go. All I was thinking about when I was on the shelf was, 'Can I get back for WrestleMania'? I made it back, and I lost. And every single day since that loss, all I have thought about is 'How can I beat Bron Breakker'? I showed up tonight, gave it everything I had, and I lost."

The plan now for Rollins is to do what every great athlete does. He's going to go back to the drawing board, re-evaluate, and see where he can get better, because he still has his sights set on being the World Heavyweight Champion once again.

"There here comes a point in your career when you're not 28-years-old, you're not even 35-years-old, you're not a rookie. You're 20 years in the game. You're 2000+ matches in the game. I don't have to be the guy I was back then. I can be better, I can be newer, I can still be the best."