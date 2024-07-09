Paul Levesque: Joe Tessitore ‘Provides That Big Event Feel’
Beginning this summer, Joe Tessitore is joining the WWE broadcast team.
Earlier today, in a story first broke by the New York Post, WWE announced that Tessitore is the company’s newest play-by-play broadcaster.
In the press release, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque expressed the excitement over the new hire.
“Whether it’s a world title fight that’s got the globe buzzing or a college football rivalry that’s grabbed the nation’s attention, Joe’s voice provides that big event feel each time he is behind the microphone,” said Levesque. “We’re excited for Joe to join legendary WWE broadcaster Michael Cole and our esteemed announce team, bringing his signature energy and meticulous preparation to our WWE telecasts each week.”
Tessitore will be partnered with veteran analysts Wade Barrett and Corey Graves. In the press release, he shared his gratitude for the new opportunity.
“It’s an honor to be a part of WWE,” said Tessitore. “The recent success and trajectory are undeniable. Being there at WrestleMania 40, one could feel it–from Cody [Rhodes], Seth [Rollins], Roman [Reigns], and The Rock, to creative and production, these are some of the very best storytellers in TV. Corey and Wade are absolute stars and it is my privilege to join their team. Pat [McAfee] and [Michael] Cole are just magical together, and Cole is the greatest to ever sit in that chair. As a lifelong viewer, I’m humbled to join this team and to serve our fans.”
Tessitore will remain in his role at ESPN and ABC, which he has done since 2002. He has experience with college football, boxing, and pro football. Even with that impressive resume, he has never covered a field as unique as professional wrestling.
The crossover from broadcasting pro sports to pro wrestling is full of bumps and obstacles. Tessitore has built a very strong reputation throughout his career, so it will be worth watching how he makes the transition into WWE.