Piper Niven on the Mend After Neck Fusion Surgery

Piper Niven has been out of action since August with a bad neck injury, and she announced Wednesday evening on social media that she recently underwent an anterior discectomy.

We'll save you the trouble of having to do the exact same Google search we did. An anterior discectomy is surgical procedure performed to help alleviate pain caused by pinched nerves, herniated discs, or spinal cord compression.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the process involves removing the damaged disk and fusing two vertebrae together with a bone graft. Often times a metal plate is used as a stabilizer.

I went to California and all I got was this lousy anterior discectomy. 😆



I have so much I want to say about the past 8 months but we can get to that later.



For now, I just want to express my endless love and gratitude for every single soul that has helped me and cared for me… pic.twitter.com/iBrLDKj4pD — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) May 13, 2026

In her post on her X account, Niven said there is so much about this experience that she wants to get off her chest, but she is saving that for a later date. Instead, she took time to express her gratitude to all those who have helped her out these past several months.

"I have so much I want to say about the past 8 months but we can get to that later.



For now, I just want to express my endless love and gratitude for every single soul that has helped me and cared for me during this difficult and really scary time.



Pain and heartbreak are incredible teachers and the lessons I have learned from this will stay with me forever. I am so grateful to wake up from surgery already feeling better and I know I am coming out the other side of this so much stronger for the experience." Piper Niven on X

The recovery timeline for an anterior discectomy is upwards of six months, but it's far too soon to say if or when Piper will be able to step back into the ring.

Both Piper Niven and Chelsea Green have gone under the knife recently

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven make their entrance on SmackDown | wwe.com

Piper Niven last wrestled on the August 22, 2025 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where she defeated 14-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Piper, or Agent P, was working as the head of security for Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice at the time.

The group also included Alba Fyre, but she was unfortunately part of the recent WWE roster cuts. Fyre's release now leaves Chelsea alone to fend for herself, but she's been trying to buddy up to Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton in recent weeks. That's before she underwent a procedure of her own.

After dealing with supraventricular tachycardia for 10 years, a rapid and often sudden heart rate, doctors were finally able to correct the issue with a three-hour surgery. Green is expected to be back at work within the next few weeks.

We wish both Piper Niven and Chelsea Green the very best of recoveries.