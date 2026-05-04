Chelsea Green Undergoes Heart Procedure

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has had a pretty rough 2026 so far.

On the February 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green suffered an untimely ankle injury on the road to WrestleMania 42 in a triple threat Women's Chamber qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend. Despite the injury, Green didn't let it prevent her from appearing on WWE programming.

Months later, Chelsea Green miraculously recovered from her ankle injury and stood out of her wheelchair on her own two feet on Friday's episode of SmackDown. Shockingly, just days later, Green found herself in the hospital to undergo a heart procedure.

Chelsea Green | Netflix

Chelsea Green undergoes a SVT heart procedure

Green took to Instagram to announce that after ten years, her doctor finally caught her SVT, resulting in a three-hour procedure.

"After 10 years, doctors finally caught my SVT and I was able to get a heart procedure done! 3 hours later and I’m on the mend," Green said in her post.

For those unaware, SVT stands for supraventricular tachycardia. A rapid and often sudden heart rate is caused by a disruption in the heart's electrical system. A procedure to correct SVT typically takes one week to return to normal activities. However, full heart healing could take anywhere from one to three months.

Will Chelsea Green continue to appear on WWE programming?

In recent weeks, Chelsea Green has been hard at work trying to befriend newly crowned Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton.

With Piper Niven sidelined with an injury and Alba Fyre among the recently released WWE talents, Green is without someone to regularly interact with on WWE programming. While Stratton is busy dealing with Giulia and Kiana James, it would likely be in Stratton's best interest to have an ally in Green to keep the odds even in the weeks ahead.

Green was able to remain on WWE programming with an ankle injury, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that she'll continue to appear in backstage segments on SmackDown, trying to befriend Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton is currently scheduled to defend the WWE Women's United States Championship against Kiana James this Friday on SmackDown. Stratton mentioned last week that she's looking to introduce the open challenge format for this title, much like Sami Zayn, Ilja Dragunov, and Carmelo Hayes did with the men's version of the title over the last year.

On behalf of everyone here at The Takedown on SI, we wish Chelsea Green a quick and painless recovery.