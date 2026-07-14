IYO SKY Shows Off Nasty Result of Liv Morgan's Title Shot to Her Head

One thing is for certain: when Liv Morgan swings her coveted Women's World Championship belt, she swings it.

IYO SKY was in action Monday night on Raw in Dallas. She defeated Texas' own Roxanne Perez in a very good match, overcoming Judgment Day interference to pick up her fifth consecutive singles victory and third in a row over a member of Morgan's long-running stable.

The 2026 Queen of the Ring winner was not able to overcome a post-match assault, even after Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca attempted to make a save.

OH NO 😬



The Judgment Day DESTROY Sol Ruca and IYO SKY! pic.twitter.com/yCGLIso2GJ — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2026

Raquel Rodriguez put an end to Ruca's heroics when she caught the Women's IC Champ midair after she had jumped off the ring apron, slammed her head first into the barricade and then back first into the ring post before she unceremoniously dumped her onto the floor.

That left SKY all alone in the ring, where she ran into an ObLIVion from Morgan. The Women's World Champion then had Raquel and Roxanne hold her SummerSlam opponent up so she could clock IYO with her title belt.

You could very clearly hear the thud from the impact across the Netflix broadcast, and it was safe to assume that Morgan left a mark. Spoiler alert... she left a mark.

IYO SKY shows off the damage on Instagram

IYO SKY | IYO SKY Instagram

The Genius of the Sky posted the above photo on her Instagram stories Monday night with the simple caption of "Seriously?"

It appears Morgan landed the title flush against SKY's face, leaving cuts on her upper lip, some slight bruising on the bridge of her nose and then the obvious welt above her right eye. It was clearly an accident on Morgan's part to get that snug during the spot, but there's a reason fans are advised not to try this stuff at home.

Hopefully, the damage sustained by SKY was limited to what is visible, because she's less than three weeks away from challenging for the Women's World Champion during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY | WWE

As of this writing, Morgan and SKY are the only two women who have been booked for the show. It's still unclear if Rhea Ripley will be healthy enough to defend her WWE Women's Championship in Minneapolis, as she is still recovering from a partially torn meniscus.

Charlotte Flair versus Jade Cargill is very likely to be added to the SummerSlam card in the very near future, but it's difficult to determine if any other women's matches will take place inside U.S. Bank Stadium at this time.