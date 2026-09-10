Reported Start Times for Remaining WWE Premium Live Events in 2026

The starting times for the rest of this year's WWE premium live events have reportedly been set.

There hasn't been a definitive set time in 2026 when fans could expect to sit down and catch WWE's monthly premium live events. From afternoon shows to evening shows and everything in between, it's been hard to keep track of when premium live events will air month to month.

As things stand, WWE has four more premium live events set for the rest of 2026. Those hoping for a more consistent start time to keep things straight through the rest of the year might be a bit disappointed. However, this appears to be more due to logistics than anything else.

Reported start times for WWE's remaining 2026 premium live events

The rest of this year's WWE premium live event start times were discussed on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. This month, AAA and WWE will host a Worlds Collide event in Chicago, starting at 8 p.m. EST. They chose this time to compete with AEW's All Out pay-per-view event, which is also taking place in Chicago that same evening.

WWE's final four premium live events mainly reflect where the event is taking place more than anything else. Here are the currently scheduled start times that are being reported for the rest of the year.

Money in the Bank in New Orleans on October 10th at 6 p.m. EST

Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 7th at 1 p.m. EST

Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston on November 28th at 6 p.m. EST

Wrestlepalooza in Australia on December 13th at 6 a.m. EST

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 | WWE

When is the best time to watch a WWE premium live event?

It used to be a foregone conclusion that if a premium live event was taking place, the show would start at 8 p.m. EST.

However, over the last several years, event times have become much more varied, with some held earlier in the evening and others in the afternoon, giving fans their evenings back after the premium live event concludes.

So, what is the best time to start at a show? It really depends on the person and where they live. It's hard to imagine one starting time being best for everyone. That said, it's hard to argue that an afternoon premium live event in the United States isn't good for everyone.