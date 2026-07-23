Rhea Ripley's Injury Reportedly Changed Multiple Plans for WWE SummerSlam

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will miss SummerSlam because she remains sidelined with an injury, and a new report provides an update on the situation.

Ripley has been out of action since early June, as she suffered a knee injury. She was unable to compete at WWE Night of Champions, and her absence forced the company to change some of its plans. While Ripley continues to recover from a meniscus tear, WWE will crown an interim champion in a Ladder Match next weekend.

According to a new report, Ripley's injury forced WWE to change its plans for the show, and the company is hopeful that she'll return sooner rather than later.

Rhea Ripley's injury changed plans for two matches at WWE SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley | WWE

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported an update regarding Ripley's injury, noting that the company responded by changing several plans for the show. The report named a title match between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair as one example. WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton had been slated to defend her title in her home state of Minnesota. Cory Hays of False Finish reported that Blake Monroe was originally planned to face Stratton at the show.

As for Ripley, WrestleVotes reported that an internal push in the company advocated for the champion to take the proper amount of time to fully heal, rather than rushing to return for WWE SummerSlam and risk worsening the injury. The company is also hopeful that Ripley will be ready to come back in the fall.

With Ripley unable to defend her title at the premium live event, WWE is already taking steps to crown an interim champion. Qualifying matches are determining the participants in a Ladder Match at WWE SummerSlam, where the interim title will be on the line. Stratton and Cargill have already qualified for the match. Qualifiers will continue on the July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown. There, Flair will face Nia Jax to determine another participant in the title match.

It's TIFFY TIME ⏱️@tiffstrattonwwe qualifies for the Interim WWE Women's Title Ladder Match at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/1bElg7AE6m — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2026

Ripley herself recently provided an update on her recovery, noting that her knee was getting stronger but stating that she couldn't bend it very well. Further details remain unclear at this time, so there is no word on when Ripley will return.

For the time being, fans can look forward to the crowning of the interim champion at WWE SummerSlam and the looming match between her and Ripley. The Takedown on SI will continue to monitor the situation and provide more information as it becomes available.