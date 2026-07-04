How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

For only the third time in the last 14 years, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are set to meet one-on-one at a Premium Live Event.

WWE SummerSlam will emanate from the home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, during the first weekend in August, and two of the very best of a generation will battle for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It will be The OTC defending his title against The Visionary, looking for a very elusive victory over his former stablemate and longtime rival. These two men met at Money in the Bank 2016 and the 2022 Royal Rumble, with Rollins emerging victorious both times. Reigns accepted this challenge at SummerSlam because he feels a win over his "little brother" will finally cement his legacy.

Oba Femi is so desperate to settle the score with Brock Lesnar that he gave up a guaranteed world title shot to get his hands on The Beast one more time.

The Ruler took home the King of the Ring crown at Night of Champions, but he turned down the tournament's top prize when the opportunity to avenge his loss at Clash in Italy presented itself.

Femi was the one who issued the challenge, but it was Lesnar who upped the ante by suggesting they battle inside Hell in a Cell. Oba was quick to accept, officially putting the first Hell in a Cell Match since Bad Blood 2024 on the books. That was the night that CM Punk survived a bloody and brutal battle with Drew McIntyre.

IYO SKY wasn't going to pass up her world title opportunity. The Genius of the Sky knocked off Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring finals at Night of Champions, potentially with the assistance of a Danhausen curse, and quickly chose to run it back at SummerSlam with Morgan's title on the line the second time around.

Here's everything we know about this year's two-night edition of WWE SummerSlam. Check back for updates as more matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

WWE SummerSlam dates:

Night one: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Night two: Sunday, August 2, 2026

WWE SummerSlam start times:

Night one: 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT)

Night two: 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT)

WWE SummerSlam location:

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How To Watch WWE SummerSlam:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WWE SummerSlam card (Announced):

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins | WWE

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III inside Hell in a Cell