Rhea Ripley Issues Warning to Jade Cargill Ahead of WrestleMania 42

Rhea Ripley is making some bold statements about her upcoming match against Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42.

This time last week, the internet was buzzing over the match between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill at WrestleMania, thanks to a back-and-forth on social media. However, following their face-to-face promo on Friday Night SmackDown, hype surrounding the match has dramatically cooled.

Despite that, Ripley appears to be trying to regain some of that momentum based on a recent interview about her big match next month in Las Vegas.

Rhea Ripley | Netflix

Ripley says Cargill won't want to come back to WWE after she beats her at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Nina Drama on KICK. When her match against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 was brought up, Ripley took a rather calm approach to hyping up her match with the WWE Women's Champion.

"Yeah, it should be interesting. I'm going for the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill, and I'm gonna be taking that championship." Rhea Ripley

While that statement came across as utterly tame, her comments later in the interview painted a very different picture, as Ripley declared she's going to beat Cargill at WrestleMania so badly that she won't want to come back to WWE afterward.

"I'm going to beat her ass, that's what else," Rhea Ripley declared. "I'm going to beat her ass so bad that she's not going to want to come back, actually. She's not going to want it, and that's just how it's going to be."

Can WWE heat the rivalry back up before WrestleMania 42?

There was a lot of excitement and anticipation for the face-to-face promo between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill Friday night on SmackDown. Unfortunately, it didn't deliver what people were hoping for and left a majority of the WWE Universe deflated.

Not only was their back-and-forth on social media completely ignored, but the women also shook each other's hands twice for some reason, as a show that the two will play ball and get along on the road to their match next month. In a world where heat and animosity draw money, this wasn't a good look for the challenger or the champion.

It doesn't seem Ripley is going to be willing to get into anymore back-and-forths with Cargill on social media either. So the question remains, can the anticipation for this match be saved? Or is WWE now fighting a losing battle heading into the Showcase of the Immortals?

It seems we'll find out soon enough.