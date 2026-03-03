Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill’s Online Feud Escalates as More WWE Stars Join the Drama

Jade Cargill talks a big game in and out of the ring, but it appears her attitude might not be appreciated by her peers in WWE.

Since she arrived in WWE, there have been rumors over the years that Cargill isn't overly popular with some of the other women in the locker room. But it's been something most fans have dismissed as hearsay. However, over the last 48 hours, that discussion has once again become a hot topic.

Saturday night at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Chamber match, earning the right to face Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship next month at WrestleMania 42. The two women didn't waste any time taking to social media to hype this match, but what had seemed like playful banter might have quickly become personal instead.

Things began when Ripley responded to a fan account on social media that pointed out that she's challenged for a championship at everyWrestleMania event she's been part of, taking Cargill's tagline for herself in what appeared to be a very harmless post.

Jade Cargill replied by calling her the "second option," to which Ripley posted two separate videos showing Cargill calling Ripley a dream opponent. Cargill retorted that it was just "talk" and questioned who from the WWE social media team fed her those interviews, implying that the company wants to keep her on top heading into WrestleMania.

Ripley fired back that all Cargill does is talk, which certainly seemed to get under the WWE Women's Champion's skin.

At this point, things appeared to get personal and out of character when Cargill accused Ripley of spending hours talking to the WWE creative team, which implies that she's been politicking for her push within the company. These types of things aren't something you'd ever hear being said on WWE programming.

At this point, it appeared Ripley had enough of the back and forth with Cargill and put out one final response and hasn't posted since, tweeting back:

"You're funny... That's funny... Now we know you really do be talking out of your a-- because everything you say is bulls--t-. Don't spread lies on my name you dumb B."

The Secret Hervice seemingly comes to Rhea Ripley's defense as Piper Niven brutally drags Jade Cargill

Former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green took to social media earlier this morning to respond to the same post that Ripley did on Sunday, putting over the Raw Superstar.

"Rhea is proof that you can be kind, respectful and the most talented wrestler in the world," Chelsea Green said in a post.

Even though Cargill wasn't mentioned, she took it upon herself to respond to Green's comments, tweeting back: "It's no point to even go and embarrass you on this app. You always have something to say about everything."

While Green seemingly took Cargill's response in stride, quipping back by calling her a "Hit Dog," it appears that the currently sidelined Secret Hervice member, Piper Niven, did not. Niven targeted Cargill immediately to not only remind her that the world doesn't revolve around her, but to bury her in-ring work as well, tweeting out:

"Who tf even said anything about you?! Contrary to your belief, the world doesn't actually revolve around you. No point to even embarrass you on this app, give you enough ringtime and you'll do it yourself," Piper Niven said in response.

Cargill was quick to reply, seemingly patronizingly telling Niven she hoped she's healing up okay and can't wait for her to return so she could give her some ring time.

Niven wasn't going to let Cargill have the final word, responding by noting that maybe by the time Cargill is done having all of her vacations from the ring, she might be ready to return to the ring.

When Cargill told Niven her vacation time was above her pay grade, Niven got the final word in, tweeting back the following statement:

"Loyalty is priceless, something you wouldn't know anything about. Besides, I'd beat the brakes off you for free," Piven Niven said in response.

Are we working or shooting?

Rhea Ripley has been absent on X since yesterday's back-and-forth with Cargill. But with under 90 minutes til Raw, Ripley touched on what took place yesterday on her Instagram page.

Via her Instagram Stories, Ripley wrote the following statement surrounding yesterday's exchange with Cargill:

"Not having fun. Not friends. Learn to work and never lie to defame someone's real human character by 'breaking the 4th wall,'" Rhea Ripley posted on Instagram.

If these women are working, they have fooled plenty of fans in the past 48 hours. And if nothing else, they are creating a strong case for fans to want to see Ripley put Cargill in her place next month at the Showcase of the Immortals.