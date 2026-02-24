Rhea Ripley Reveals What Part of the Elimination Chamber Makes Her Anxiety Spike

This weekend WWE will present its final PLE on the Road to WrestleMania with the annual Elimination Chamber event from Chicago.

The show is headlined by two Elimination Chamber matches. Both winners will earn world championship matches at WrestleMania. In the men's match, the competitors include Randy Orton, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes.

The women's match is scheduled to feature Asuka, Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, Kiana James, Raquel Rodriguez, and the 2024 winner, Rhea Ripley. Ripley is a current tag team champion alongside Iyo Sky, but will look to punch her ticket to WrestleMania this weekend in Chicago.

Rhea Ripley | Netflix

Rhea Ripley gets anxious during the WWE Elimination Chamber

Ripley joined SportsCenter for an interview ahead of the event and talked about her 2024 experience of winning in her home country. Ripley also revealed what part of the Elimination Chamber match gives her the most anxiety.

"Your anxiety spikes being stuck in one of those pods," Ripley said when asked about something that nobody told her prior to entering the match for the first time. "That's the main one because you go into the match and you know it's going to be brutal. You know it's going to be painful and is not going to feel good on your body. You know all these things just by looking at the Elimination Chamber.

"What you don't take into consideration is if you're not the first two, you don't know how long you're going to be standing in that pod for. You have so much time to think and rev yourself up and then you doubt yourself and talk yourself out of it ... It's just craziness just standing there."

If Ripley can win this year's Elimination Chamber match and compete for the world championship at WrestleMania, it'll be her fourth title match in a row at the biggest WWE show of the year.

At WrestleMania 39, Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Ripley defended her world title successfully against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. At WrestleMania 41, Ripley wrestled both Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the world title, but lost.

WWE Elimination Chamber airs live on the ESPN app and Netflix internationally this Saturday from inside the United Center in Chicago. Other announced matches include AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship and CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.