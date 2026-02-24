WWE Confirms Significant Injury to Bronson Reed During Monday Night Raw

The field for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday is now set, but the bout will apparently not feature the six participants that were originally scheduled to compete.

With Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams having already punched their tickets to Chicago, Bronson Reed, Jey Uso and The Original El Grande Americano fought for the final spot inside the steel structure Monday night on WWE Raw in Atlanta.

Jey Uso ultimately earned the victory after hitting Americano with a spear and a splash, but insider X account WrestleVotes is reporting that Bronson Reed was the one who was actually booked to emerge victorious.

Hope Bronson Reed is OK. He was the planned winner of that match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 24, 2026

The Tribal Thief was unable to finish the match Monday night after he suffered an apparent injury to his arm while diving to break up a pinfall attempt.

Reed then rolled to the outside and spent the rest of the bout being checked on by medical personnel at ringside, leaving Uso and Americano to figure out a new finish on the fly.

Lead commentator Michael Cole later confirmed that Reed suffered a torn biceps, which has dealt another significant blow to The Vision at a time that the group can ill-afford another major setback.

It was just three weeks ago when Bron Breakker suffered a serious hernia while flipping over the commentary desk in a fit of rage after he was attacked by the mysterious masked man at the Royal Rumble.

Breakker underwent surgery just days later and is reportedly rehabbing like crazy in order to make it back in time for WrestleMania 42. The Unpredictable Badass is rumored to be facing former Vision leader Seth Rollins, who is in the midst of his own rehab process right now.

The Visionary required surgery over the fall to repair a torn rotator cuff, and with Breakker also out of action, Bronson Reed had stepped up as the central figure of The Vision for the build to this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'. It's not clear how long until Reed is expected back, but WWE says he is now out indefinitely. We wish him the best recovery possible.

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card (Announced):

CM Punk and AJ Lee | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Jey Uso

2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. TBD

