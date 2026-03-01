Rhea Ripley Wins the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and Now Heads to WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley was victorious in this year's women's Elimination Chamber match. She will now face Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Ripley was the most over star in the match by far, and the crowd reacted strongly for everything she did. Ripley entered the match second to last, but did so with a flurry of offense on Kiana James, Tiffany Stratton, and then a long sequence with Alexa Bliss.

Bliss was eliminated from the match first. She tried to hit James with Sister Abigail, but Asuka stopped it and sprayed the green mist in her face. James was then able to roll Bliss up to eliminate her from the match.

Alexa Bliss is the first woman eliminated! pic.twitter.com/xKKiBNn5hs — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2026

Asuka and Kiana James were out of the match soon after. Raquel Rodriguez entered the match last and was an immediate force. She hit her spinebuster slam on Asuka, but also on top of James. Rodriguez then pinned both for the double elimination.

After a top-of-the-pod spear by Ripley to Rodriguez, Rodriguez was eliminated. This left Tiffany Stratton and Ripley as the final two competitors in the match.

Stratton connected with her Swanton Bomb dive off the top rope and went for the cover, but Ripley kicked out. In the end, Ripley countered a Stratton top rope move by pushing her into one of the pods. Ripley then pulled Stratton back into the ring, connected with Riptide, and made the cover for the win.

Both women's world championship matches are set for WrestleMania

Liv Morgan | Netflix

Now, both women's championship pictures are clear for WrestleMania. On Monday night, Liv Morgan chose to face Stephanie Vaquer and challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42. Morgan won the women's Royal Rumble match and took a few weeks to decide. In the end, she chose Vaquer over the WWE Women's Champion, Jade Cargill.

WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN domestically and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The other announced match for the show is Roman Reigns challenging either Finn Balor or CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, depending on tonight's result.

Reigns won the men's Royal Rumble match this year to earn his title shot. Reigns chose to face Punk on the Raw after the Royal Rumble. Due to Finn Balor viciously attacking Punk, Punk decided to defend the title against him at Elimination Chamber.