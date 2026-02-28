WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Two WWE superstars will earn their WrestleMania 42 opportunity at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 at the United Center in Chicago.

While Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship and Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship are already set for the biggest show of the year in April, Elimination Chamber could decide some of the other top matches for the show.

Of course, for Punk to get to his match with ‘The Tribal Chief’ at WrestleMania, he must first defeat Finn Balor.

Punk and Balor clashed on the January 19 episode of Raw in Ireland, which saw Punk retain the title. But the Judgment Day leader hasn’t backed down from his claim that he has what it takes to be World Heavyweight Champion, and he’ll get another opportunity in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

It’ll be Punk or Balor vs. Reigns in Las Vegas, but Drew McIntyre’s opponent has yet to be decided.

That’ll change inside the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight, and Logan Paul will battle for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Jey Uso was previously scheduled for the match, but he was attacked backstage by an unknown assailant before SmackDown went on the air. Paul defeated Jacob Fatu, with help from McIntyre, to become the sixth entrant in the Elimination Chamber.

Williams and Evans are the intriguing up-and-coming stars who could shock the world, but former champions in Rhodes and Orton figure to be as motivated as ever to get back to a potential WrestleMania main event.

And then there’s the fan favorite in Knight, who could be a popular pick to enter Allegiant Stadium as McIntyre’s opponent.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, it’ll be Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, Kiana James, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez.

One of those six will head to WrestleMania with a likely showdown against WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

Could one of Ripley, Stratton, Bliss, or Asuka return to the top? Or can James or Rodriguez play spoiler?

Elsewhere, two rivals collide for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Becky Lynch regained the title from Maxxine Dupri last month on the Raw on Netflix anniversary, but AJ Lee has returned to reignite their ongoing feud.

Lee is set to compete in her first singles match in over a decade, and Lynch has proven that she’ll do anything to finally finish things with the three-time Divas Champion.

Here is everything we know about tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago.

Finn Balor vs. CM Punk (c) for the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs. Finn Balor | WWE

Punk and Reigns seemed to be on a collision course for WrestleMania 42 after Reigns won the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, but Balor wants to disrupt that possibility.

Balor is out to show that he can be a top champion, and Punk has thrown down the gauntlet for him to do it without help from his fellow Judgment Day members.

Reigns will have an eye on this match as he's set to make his historic 11th appearance in a WrestleMania main event.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Men's Elimination Chamber Match | WWE

Who heads to WrestleMania to face Drew McIntyre?

That’s the most intriguing question, but there could also be plenty of drama with the interactions between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, whether Trick Williams or Je’Von Evans can steal the show, or if the fans can fuel LA Knight to a win.

And perhaps more importantly, can an unlikely participant in Logan Paul find himself one step closer to bringing the Undisputed WWE Championship to The Vision?

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match | WWE

Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka are all former champions on the chase. Kiana James and Raquel Rodriguez have yet to reach the pinnacle.

That should make for high-quality entertainment in the Women’s Elimination Chamber, especially with a one-on-one match with the dominant champion in Jade Cargill up for grabs.

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch (c) for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch | WWE

AJ Lee has wrestled in two matches since returning to WWE. The common thread in both of them is that she defeated Becky Lynch.

Lee teamed with CM Punk in a victory against Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza, and then followed it up by making ‘The Man’ tap out in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series last November.

Is the third time the charm for the Women’s Intercontinental Champion?

How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber Tonight:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited (U.S.), Netflix (International)

WWE Elimination Chamber Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE Elimination Chamber Location:

Location: United Center in Chicago, IL

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card:

Finn Balor vs. CM Punk (c) for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Kiana James vs. Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch (c) for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship