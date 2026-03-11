Road Dogg Set for First Wrestling Appearances Since His Exit From WWE

Brian James, formerly known as Road Dogg in WWE, is sticking things out in the pro wrestling business.

Last week, reports surfaced that indicated James had departed WWE, where he was a lead writer for the SmackDown brand since February of last year. In total, James had been working behind the scenes with WWE since 2014.

The report stated James got a bad annual review this year and left the company on his own because of it. As a result, James won't be involved in WWE this year, but he will be active in the industry.

A new report by Fightful indicates that James is already scheduled for three different pro wrestling events around the country.

The first is an appearance for Diamond Championship Wrestling on March 20 in Alabama. He'll then appear at Squared Circle Expo at the end of the month. James is also scheduled to be at Great Lakes Championship Wrestling’s Blizzard Brawl 21 in December. At that event, James will appear with his former New Age Outlaw tag team partner, Billy Gunn.

As The New Age Outlaws, Gunn and James were multiple-time tag team champions. They entered the WWE Hall of Fame with DX in 2019.

Road Dogg found new career jolt as a member of the WWE Unreal show on Netflix

WWE on Netflix | WWE.co

Most recently, James was a lead writer for SmackDown. Because of his proximity to the writing team and WWE creative, James was a focus of the new WWE Unreal series on Netflix. James infamously went back and forth with Triple H about the booking of Chelsea Green and the WWE Women's United States Championship on the show's second season that dropped on Netflix earlier this year.

Right now, three former WWE acts are looking to join James in the Hall of Fame as members of the class of 2026. In September of last year, Stephanie McMahon was revealed as the year's first inductee. The Undertaker told AJ Styles he would be entering the Hall of Fame this year following his retirement. Styles was surprised and emotional as he had only just recently retired.

The WWE Hall of Fame 2026 induction ceremony will air live from Las Vegas over WrestleMania weekend. WrestleMania 42 airs live on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second year in a row.

Announced matches for that show include CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.