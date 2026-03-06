New Report Shares Possible Reason Why ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James Left WWE

Why did ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James leave his position on the WWE creative team?

It was reported on Thursday that James had left the company in what was a surprising move to many WWE fans.

The WWE Hall of Famer was most recently featured on Season 2 of WWE Unreal, playing a key role as co-lead writer on SmackDown.

Both Bodyslam and PWInsider reported that James exiting WWE was his decision.

And now, there are more details on the potential reason behind the move. According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, James received his annual review from WWE, and he “wasn’t happy with it and left.”

One source close to the situation noted that the situation “had been brewing.”

Meanwhile, it was also revealed on Thursday that Alexandra Williams has been promoted to the new head writer of Raw. The report states that although the news of both broke at the same time, one has nothing to do with the other.

Williams is now reportedly one of three head writers on the WWE creative team, joining Ryan Ward and Jonathan Baekstrom.

Alexandra Williams, who was previously a senior writer and producer for WWE, posted yesterday that she has been promoted to VP and lead writer for Monday Night Raw.#WWE pic.twitter.com/Mzs1KR6S02 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 5, 2026

James had been with WWE for over a decade in a variety of roles.

The creative shakeup comes amidst lower-than-anticipated ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in April.

What does WWE Creative have planned for WrestleMania 42?

With James out on SmackDown and Williams in on Raw, there could be more changes in direction for WWE on the road to the biggest show of the year.

The WrestleMania 42 Night 2 main event is set, as Roman Reigns will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship after “The Tribal Chief” won the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

We also now know the two women’s title matches.

Liv Morgan, who won the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble, will face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship, and 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley has a highly anticipated clash with Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship.

However, beyond a Brock Lesnar open challenge, there is still a lot to be determined with the WrestleMania 42 card.

One of the key matches will be set after Friday’s SmackDown, with Drew McIntyre defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. Randy Orton, who won the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, is slotted to face the winner at WrestleMania 42.

Randy Orton | WWE

WWE also reportedly has plans for a 14 to 16-match card, which could feature a record number of women’s matches on the show.