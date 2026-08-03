Roman Reigns Finally Overcomes Seth Rollins to Retain the World Heavyweight Title

After over a decade of facing each other, Roman Reigns has finally gotten the monkey off his back by defeating Seth Rollins to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two.

Over 14 years ago, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns made their WWE main roster debut as members of The Shield. The two men ran roughshod over the company and became major stars before the fans' eyes until Rollins betrayed Reigns with a steel chair to the back that ended the group.

For the next 12 years, Reigns and Rollins have been embroiled in a war that has seen "The Heist of the Century" at WrestleMania 31, titles changing hands, the end of Roman's iconic title run at WrestleMania 40, and Rollins stealing his rival's "Wise Man" Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41.

This battle at WWE SummerSlam 2026 was billed as possibly the final time that Reigns and Rollins would clash in a high-profile encounter and headlined the entire weekend as the last match for the fans who filled the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The mind games started right from the entrances, with Rollins having a Shield intro for his entrance theme. Rollins would also offer Reigns a white Shield tactical vest after the opening bell of the contest.

Using his speed and knowledge of his opponent, Rollins soon displayed that he had Reigns' number in the early going. Whether it was keeping Roman on his backfoot or coming up with counters to his signature offense, this bout became a Seth Rollins masterclass.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins pay tribute to their Shield past

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins | Netflix

The fight would go into the crowd with the former Shield brethren brawling amongst the fans. After blocking a Spear in the crowd, Rollins looked for Roman's Spear, but Reigns caught him and hit a Shield powerbomb through the commentary table.

Wanting to display his dominance, Reigns went for a second one through the other commentary desk, but Rollins reversed and hit the Shield powerbomb on Roman to bring a reset with both men down on the outside.

Rollins then went for the Superplex into the Falcon Arrow, but after hitting the first half, Reigns reversed things into a Guillotine Choke. Seth fought out of the submission and went for the Falcon Arrow, but Reigns evaded the move and hit the Spear for another close nearfall.

Rollins then countered another Spear attempt into a Spear of his own, but Roman kicked out at two. After going for another Stomp, Rollins found himself on the receiving end of a Bucklebomb and Curb Stomp from Reigns for another close two-count that had everyone on their feet in the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Both men exchanged words with Reigns telling Rollins he needs to do this on his own and it's always been the two of them. Reigns and Rollins also paid tribute to their fellow Shield stablemate Dean Ambrose, also known as Jon Moxley in AEW, with a Wacky Clothesline and Dirty Deeds.

However, there were a pair of referee bumps that led to Rollins grabbing the signature steel chair. Roman blocked the chair shot and grabbed the weapon himself, but "The OTC" finally shed the wounds of the past by putting the chair down and wanting to fight Rollins man-to-man.

The FINAL Chapter in the story of The Shield 🛡️#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/sRBaT7H3rz — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2026

Following a missed Stomp from the top rope, Reigns would hit three straight Spears to finally topple Rollins and retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Post-match, the two longtime rivals stared down from across the ring from one another before Reigns walked to the center ring and extended his hand for the Shield fist pump, which Rollins accepted as a show of respect to close the show.