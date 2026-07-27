Seth Rollins Explains What the Real 'Money Draw' Is at Two-Night WWE Events

Seth Rollins has weighed in on the conversation surrounding the match order at WWE's premium live events, particularly regarding the main event.

Since WWE started holding WrestleMania as a two-night event in 2020, there has been plenty of discourse about the main events. Typically, the contest that goes on last has been seen as the marquee match.

However, this distinction has been complicated by the two-night structure, as fans have argued about which night has the true main event. The discussion has ramped up recently, as world title matches often main-event both nights of the show, as seen with WWE WrestleMania 42.

Rollins, a multi-time world champion, shared his thoughts on the matter in a new interview.

Seth Rollins | WWE

Seth Rollins says which night has the marquee match

Speaking on Busted Open on WWE Radio, Rollins was asked whether he preferred competing on night one or night two. He noted that he hasn't had much experience competing on the second night, as most of his WrestleMania matches have been on the opening half.

Rollins said that he'd have a better idea after WWE SummerSlam. WWE confirmed the match cards, and he will be competing on the second night, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rollins was then asked whether he preferred competing early on or waiting for the main event, saying he prefers the pressure of going on last. He brought up that he got into the wrestling business because he wanted to main-event shows.

“I prefer the pressure of the main event," he said. "I like the pressure. I want it all. That’s why you get in the business is to main event the big shows. No offense, if you’re getting in and being like, I’d like to be the second match on the card, then you’re in the wrong business. So I think all of us want to be at the top, and the top is the match that goes on last."

Rollins then brought up the conversation surrounding two-night shows, like WWE SummerSlam and WWE WrestleMania. He emphasized that, in his mind, the marquee match and the money draw is the main event of the second night.

"I’m of the feeling that at night two, the last match that goes on is the money draw, that’s the big match, that’s the marquee match, and so that’s the business I got into," he said. "I want to close the show."

Rollins is no stranger to main-eventing big events, and he's poised to add another marquee match to his resume at WWE SummerSlam. Fans will have to tune in and see how the whole card stacks up and how the main events ultimately compare to each other.