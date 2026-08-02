WWE SummerSlam 2026 (Sunday): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The men and women who are on the card for WWE SummerSlam on Sunday night have their work cut out for them, as the bar was set pretty high on Saturday.

Liv Morgan and IYO SKY started off the festivities with a physical battle for the Women's World Championship, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis followed up with a very respectable performance against Gunther. Randy Orton returned out of nowhere to cost Cody Rhodes the WWE Championship and Oba Femi capped off the night by slaying The Beast inside Hell in a Cell.

The headlining match tonight will feature two of the biggest stars of their generation. Roman Reigns will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against his longtime rival Seth Rollins. This rare singles match-up between the two former Shield members may finally provide the evidence needed to determine which man really is the best of the best.

A new Interim WWE Women's Champion is guaranteed to be crowned tonight. Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green and Lash Legend will all put their bodies on the line in a ladder match, all for the opportunity to wrestle Rhea Ripley in a unification match once she's healthy enough to compete.

The Men's Intercontinental and United States Championships will also be up for grabs, and everyone's favorite, Danhausen, will lock up with Dirty Dominik Mysterio in the first ever Human Monies on a Pole Match.

Here are all the results from night one of WWE SummerSlam, and here's everything that you need to know ahead of the second night of the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'

Human Monies on a Pole Match: Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE

Everyone loves that Danhausen, well, except for The Judgment Day. The very nice, very evil, and very popular Superstar has been the bane of the group's existence for weeks on end. He was accused of stealing $100,000 from Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh when he took their money to re-curse the New York Knicks during the NBA Finals, and then failed to follow through.

Danhausen has proven to be quite resourceful in his efforts to avoid reimbursing The Judgment Day, but Dirty Dom can finally force him to pay up if he wins the first ever Human Monies on a Pole Match Sunday night at WWE SummerSlam.

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Penta vs. Chad Gable

Penta vs. Chad Gable | WWE

Chad Gable may be hours away from accomplishing a major career goal in front of his hometown fans. The Minneapolis native has never held a major singles championship in WWE, but he earned his latest shot at the Men's Intercontinental Championship by outlasting six other men in a No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match on Monday Night Raw.

Penta's meteoric rise in WWE began back in January 2025 when he defeated Chad Gable in his debut match. That one loss launched the entire El Grande Americano story arc, and Gable has a chance to complete his redemption by ending Penta's spectacular run as the Men's Intercontinental Champion.

Men's United States Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin

Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin | WWE

Baron Corbin did not return to WWE just to collect a paycheck. The Nomad wants championship gold, and he immediately set his sights on reigning Men's United States Champion Trick Williams. Corbin shocked Trick, Carmelo Hayes and the WWE Universe when he came out of the crowd to attack both men a few weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown.

After enduring multiple blindside attacks, Trick Williams issued the challenge for Corbin to meet him face-to-face during the "Biggest Party of the Summer". Trick Willy has promised to stick his lemon peppa steppas in a very uncomfortable place and walk out of Minneapolis with his custom U.S. Title.

WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

It wasn't that long ago that Sami Zayn was the WWE Champion. He knocked off Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions to finally win the big one, but just nine days later he dropped the belt to CM Punk. Zayn thought he would be facing Rhodes in a rematch, but after The American Nightmare was taken out by Gunther, The Best in the World was called in as a last minute replace.

Zayn feels he should have granted an opportunity to win his title back at SummerSlam, but he was instead placed in this No. 1 Contender's Match against Finn Balor. The winner will move to the front of the line to challenge CM Punk, who defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his title on Saturday.

Interim WWE Women's Championship Five-Way Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend

Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match | WWE

Rhea Ripley is still the WWE Women's Champion, but she's been unable to defend her title ever since she suffered a slightly torn meniscus back in June. Instead of stripping The Nightmare of her championship, WWE has made the rare decision to crown an interim WWE Women's Champion until Ripley is healthy enough to step back into the ring.

Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green and Lash Legend all earned their way into tonight's ladder match by winning their respective qualifying matches on episodes of Friday Night SmackDown.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins | WWE

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will always been connected to one another. They were brought up to the WWE main roster together, they dominated the company as members of the Shield together, and after Rollins burned that group to the ground, they both went on to achieve more singles success in WWE than many of their contemporaries.

On Sunday night they'll meet one-on-one for just the fourth time ever on a Premium Live Event, and the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Will Seth Rollins prove once and for all that he is the top dog of their generation, or will he be forced to acknowledge The OTC?

WWE SummerSlam Sunday start time:

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

WWE SummerSlam Sunday location:

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam Sunday:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV, YouTube TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WWE SummerSlam Sunday Match Card (Announced):

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend in a Five-Way Ladder Match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn in a WWE Championship No. 1 Contenders Match

Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin for the Men's United States Championship

Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Danhausen vs. AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole Match

WWE SummerSlam Predictions:

The Takedown on SI's predictions for every match at WWE SummerSlam.