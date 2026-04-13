Roman Reigns Gets Real About What Separates Him From Other Superstars

Roman Reigns is getting ready to walk into his record-breaking tenth WrestleMania main event this coming Sunday night, and The OTC may have many more in his future.

The Tribal Chief will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, marking the second consecutive year that they'll be locking up inside of Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Both men met in the main event of WrestleMania 41 night one this past year as part of a triple threat match, which, thanks to Paul Heyman's interference, was won by Seth Rollins.

Win, lose or draw this coming Sunday, Reigns continues to prove that he can still perform at a very high level. And while pro wrestling icons like John Cena, Goldberg and AJ Styles have stepped away, Reigns has revealed in a new interview with Nico Leonard that he has a lot left to give to the industry.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

Roman Reigns is showing no signs of slowing down

Roman Reigns debuted on the WWE main roster in November 2012. Since then, he's done nothing but dominate WWE in the ring. While Reigns is aware of how much he's accomplished already in WWE, he still finds reasons to put on show-stealing performances and dramatic stories. Setting a new standard for being a champion is something that motivates Reigns to continue wrestling.

Reigns was asked by Leonard about what his plans are for retirement.

"I know I still have more to offer...There’s not any accolade I can win in wrestling now, but I can take a championship and then showcase what happens to a championship when you put it on a megastar. And that’s my goal is to showcase the difference between when I have a title and when everybody else has one." Roman Reigns with Nico Leonard

Reigns is a grand slam champion and has two Royal Rumble match wins in his career. The one major accolade that eludes him is winning the Money in the Bank ladder match, which makes sense since he was a champion for a large portion of his prime.

Modern medicine has advanced

51 years old is the new 41 years old in 2026. In a world where Tom Brady and LeBron James can be elite at their sport well into their 40s, pro wrestlers have never been more equipped to wrestle into their 50s. Wrestling has always been a genre of entertainment in which stars can perform well into old age, but advancements in technology and medicine have only made that easier.

"I’m 40 years young. With everything that we have within sports science, nutrition, all the information we have, careers have been extended." Roman Reigns with Nico Leonard

The OTC also cited having more to give creatively and the financial security wrestling provides his family as reasons for staying in the business. Reigns marches into a main event World Heavyweight championship match against CM Punk on Sunday night at WrestleMania.