Roman Reigns Once Again Being Advertised for Shows in June

Roman Reigns will be on the road with WWE in June after all.

The Tribal Chief found himself at the center of some wild internet rumors and speculation after he was pulled from the advertising for a number of shows next month. It was later reported that a clerical error led to him being promoted for those episodes of WWE Raw.

After he was removed from the promo material, word began to surface that the reigning World Heavyweight Champion was unhappy with TKO, potentially over being asked to renegotiate his contract. Those rumors were quickly debunked, and now the company is once again advertising him for multiple episodes of WWE Raw next month.

Get ready to throw the ☝️s up for your Tribal Chief!



Tickets to see World Heavyweight Champion @WWERomanReigns on sale now: https://t.co/DewXMi9HpH pic.twitter.com/uc2P1U3I4n — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2026

The OTC is coming off a successful defense of his World Title at WWE Backlash, and he'll be on tonight's episode of the Red Brand with Jacob Fatu set to take part in an acknowledgment ceremony for his Tribal Chief. Reigns will also be in Greensboro, North Carolina and Columbus, Ohio ahead of Clash in Italy on Sunday, May 31.

WWE is now advertising Reigns for the Raw after Clash in Italy, which is being held in the same venue in the city of Turin. He will also now be in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday, June 15 and Atlantic City, New Jersey on Monday, June 29. That's a big night for America's Playground as it will mark the first televised event to emanate from there in nearly two decades.

Reigns has still not been announced for Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 27. The Wrestling Observer had initially reported that he wasn't being scheduled for the road in June, because he wasn't expected to work that Premium Live Event. That appears to still be the case, even with these new dates being added to his schedule.

Roman Reigns upcoming May and June tour dates:

Roman Reigns | WWE

Monday, May 11 - WWE Raw at the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee

Monday, May 18 - WWE Raw at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Monday, May 25 - WWE Raw at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

Sunday, May 31 - Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Piedmont Region, Italy

Monday, June 1 - WWE Raw at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Piedmont Region, Italy

Monday, June 15 - WWE Raw at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Monday, June 29 - WWE Raw at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey