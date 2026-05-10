Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash

Roman Reigns defeated Jacob Fatu to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash 2026 in his first successful defense of this reign, but he did not walk out of this PLE unscathed.

After weeks of words exchanged and the challenger getting the better of the champion, this battle of cousins had a big-fight feel with fans in support of both Reigns and Fatu from the start of this match.

Early on, it was clear that "The Samoan Werewolf" would not be intimidated by "The OTC" in this World Heavyweight Championship main event.

In fact, Fatu displayed the mental edge at several points in the contest, whether it was being able to apply the deadly Tongan Death Grip at any moment or kicking out of the Superman Punch and getting to his feet in a show of defiance.

Fatu even drove Roman through the commentary table at ringside with a powerbomb like Reigns has done to various opponents throughout his career. When the two men returned to the ring, "The OTC" hit his Spear finisher, but Fatu kicked out at two to show just how much he could take.

Reigns returned the favor by kicking out of Jacob's explosive Mighty Moonsault finisher to the roar of the fans in Tampa, Florida. Just when Fatu was in firm control, Roman got his knees up on a diving senton off the top rope from his opponent.

Winning a strike exchange, Fatu hit back-to-back hip attacks in the corner and followed with the Tongan Death Grip for the first time in the ring. Just when it looked like he was fading in the move, Reigns raked his cousin's eyes and ran him into the referee in the corner.

"The OTC" followed with three straight Superman Punches and then a second Spear, but Fatu once again kicked out, showing his resolve. "The Samoan Werewolf" then applied the Tongan Death Grip once again.

Controversial finish leads to a brutal beatdown to close the show

Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns | Netflix

As he tried to get free, the top turnbuckle pad was ripped off, leading to Roman ramming his cousin into the exposed turnbuckle and following with a third Spear to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

The controversial finish led to Fatu attacking Reigns and reapplying the Tongan Death Grip before laying out the referee with a pop-up Samoan Drop. Jacob then put the Tongan Death Grip on "The OTC" until officials and more referees came down to the ring.

Fatu superkicked Gregory Helms and tossed Raw General Manager Adam Pearce from the ring before once again applying the Tongan Death Grip, showing his unhinged nature that everyone was warned about.

The broadcast came to a close with Fatu returning to the ring one more time to once again apply the Tongan Death Grip on a battered Reigns before raising the World Heavyweight Championship high in the air.

These final scenes seem to indicate that the feud between Fatu and Reigns was far from over, despite "The Tribal Chief" retaining his title here in Tampa, Florida.

Full WWE Backlash results can be found here.

Next up is Monday Night Raw on May 11th in Knoxville, TN.