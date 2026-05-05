Roman Reigns Sends Message to Jacob Fatu with Post-Raw Promo

Jacob Fatu once again got the better of Roman Reigns Monday night on WWE Raw.

After a tense contract signing for their World Heavyweight Championship Match this Saturday at Backlash, The Samoan Werewolf attacked his cousin and was able to lock in the Tongan Death Grip before slamming The OTC through a table.

Fatu walked out of the CHI Health Center with his head held high as the company's flagship show came to a close, but after the Netflix broadcast was over, a very pissed off Tribal Chief had something to say to the remaining crowd in Omaha, Nebraska.

#WWERaw May 4, 2026



After Jacob Fatu's grabs table toss, Roman Reigns had something to say...



Roman Reigns after #WWERaw he had a lot to say Off-Air ☝️🏽 pic.twitter.com/YFWtinYi7a — Your Original Tribal Chief (@original_tribal) May 5, 2026

“I’ve held my ground in this company for too long, and I ain’t letting it go just yet," Reigns said. "In Tampa, that’s where we have to hold it down. But here in Omaha, this is where we realize what has to happen. At Backlash, I’m whooping Jacob’s a--. At Backlash, it’s ‘and still.’ At Backlash, you’re looking at the Head of the Table and the Tribal Chief above all.”

The full-time status of Roman Reigns has been called into question as we head into the summer months. After initially promoting him for a number of dates throughout the month of June, WWE has now pulled any mention of The OTC from their advertising for those shows.

A number of outlets have now chimed in on the situation, saying the initial advertising was the result of a clerical error. Reigns is not currently booked for the month of June because he will apparently not be competing at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. But WWE may have been teasing his clash at SummerSlam on Monday night on Raw.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to meet in Minneapolis?

Tickets for the 'Biggest Party of Summer' officially went on sale this past week, with US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota getting set to host both nights of the show on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2.

Roman Reigns remains a heavy betting favorite to retain his World Heavyweight Championship over Jacob Fatu this Saturday at Backlash, and if The OTC isn't expected to have a defense at Night of Champions, then he'll very likely be carrying the title into SummerSlam.

At the start of Monday's episode of Raw, Reigns had a brief stare down with his old buddy Seth Rollins in Gorilla Position. The Visionary simply stated that the World Champ was in his way before heading down to the ring for what would turn into a brawl with his Backlash opponent Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins | Netflix

Insider Andrew Baydala noted on his social media account soon afterward that one of his speculated SummerSlam main events was on the way.

Reigns and Rollins have a rich history with one another, which includes their main event triple threat match with CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 last year. They haven't wrestled each other one-on-one since their bout for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble 2022. Rollins won that match via disqualification.