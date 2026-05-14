Ronda Rousey Pitched Massive Becky Lynch Singles Program Ahead of Second Run With WWE (Exclusive)

"The Man" Becky Lynch vs. "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. It was the marquee singles match in the WWE that never happened.

The stars were aligned for that match and it was scheduled for the Survivor Series in 2018. On the WWE Raw prior to that show, Lynch suffered a concussion during the go-home angle and was pulled from the match.

Lynch and Rousey crossed paths in a match, but Charlotte Flair was also involved. The bout was a triple threat match for both the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships and it took place in the main event of WrestleMania 35. That match marked the first time in WWE history that women wrestled in the main event of the biggest show of the year.

Rousey and Lynch didn't cross paths in the ring at all after WrestleMania 35. The singles match between the two rivals never happened, even though both were in the company during Rousey's second stint.

That match not happening wasn't Ronda Rousey's fault.

Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch nearly happened in WWE

Becky Lynch | WWE

During an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, which will drop in full on Friday, Rousey talked about her feud with Lynch. Rousey confirmed that she made a sizable presentation and pitch for an eventual singles match with Lynch at WrestleMania. Though she was told it was approved, the match never happened.

"After WrestleMania, I literally printed out a whole presentation for them, for me and Becky — the singles match," Rousey said. "How we would do it, how we would plan it out and rehearse these things and have them woven throughout the show. To do something really exceptional and new. And then Vince and them were like, 'oh yeah, this is a great idea, this is great.' Then I went and had my baby, I came back, and they were like, well, we talked about that a year ago."

Rousey said that the creative team essentially bait-and-switched her.

"They said, 'We love this plan, it's an epic showdown with you and Becky that's going to build all year.' I wanted to make basically a final showdown of me and Becky woven throughout the entirety of the show. It would summarize the entire rivalry for anyone watching it for the first time. Someone could watch it and not need to watch everything that came beforehand. It would sum it up and then deliver the ending. I thought it was fucking incredible and it was why I came back."

Rousey eventually returned to WWE anyway, but did so during the women's Royal Rumble match. Rousey won the match that year and went on to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. On that same show, Lynch wrestled Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship.

Ronda Rousey is set to return to her MMA roots on Saturday night for MVP Promotions. She's fighting Gina Carano in the main event of what is the first-ever MMA show to broadcast on Netflix. We'll have more from our conversation with Rousey on Friday.