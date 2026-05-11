Ronda Rousey Reveals Why She Was Disappointed With WrestleMania 35 Main Event

Ronda Rousey was a part of history at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. History that she was a little disappointed with.

WrestleMania 35 marked the first-ever all-women's main event of WrestleMania. In the last match on the show, Rousey defended both the WWE Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match. Lynch won the match and both titles after pinning Rousey. Flair had put up her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship as well.

Rousey made her in-ring debut the year prior at WrestleMania 34, where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. That match was critically acclaimed, and Rousey went on to have a strong year in WWE, holding multiple world championships.

Rousey's arch rival during that run was "The Man" Becky Lynch. Lynch caught fire in the summer of 2019 after an ill-fated heel turn. She was too loved by the audience and the character took over WWE television. Lynch and Rousey were scheduled to have a match at Survivor Series in the fall of 2018, but Lynch was knocked out of that match because of a concussion she received on the episode of Raw prior. Flair took Lynch's place at Survivor Series and wrestled Rousey.

With Rousey as champion, Lynch won the 2019 Royal Rumble. Charlotte Flair was later added to the match and the triple threat was set for WrestleMania 35. Rousey wasn't a huge fan of how that match went.

Rousey said her main event match at WrestleMania 34 needed more preparation

Ronda Rousey | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

In a new interview with Complex ahead of her return to MMA on Saturday night, Rousey said she wished the match had more planning time behind it.

“I remembered we had no time at all to put it together," Rousey said of WrestleMania 35. "We spent a year promoting it and like a day and a half putting it together. And it seemed like such a shame because my debut match, we spent like six weeks putting it together and we had all the best minds in the industry coming and giving their two cents and tweaking it. Making it better and better and better until the day that we came and we went out and did it.

"And I think that main event, though the milestone itself was incredible, I feel like the match unfortunately wasn’t as great as it could have been if we were able to put the same kind of preparation. The kind of preparation into it that I felt like it deserved.”

Ronda Rousey's last appearance in pro wrestling was at the AEW Revolution PPV in February.

This weekend, Rousey will make her return to MMA in a fight against Gina Carano on Netflix. Rousey's return is the main event on a card that will also feature Francis Ngannou and Nate Diaz.