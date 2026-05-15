Update on WWE House Shows Making a Comeback and Ticket Pricing
WWE house shows are making a comeback in 2026.
The company announced on Thursday that 10 new tour dates were being added to the calendar this summer, sprinkled into an already busy travel season that will take Raw, SmackDown and PLE's all across the United States, Mexico, Europe and beyond.
Live event touring has been scaled back dramatically in recent years, but the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE is changing its touring strategy due in large part to its ever-changing roster.
"With more younger wrestlers on the roster than before, [WWE] felt it was good for them to get more experience away from television," Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Plus, unlike a few years ago when the company wasn’t as popular, there will almost surely be a nice profit margin doing the house shows."
Meltzer noted that there was also this idea that running fewer house shows would create more of a demand for episodes of Raw and SmackDown, which went into the company's decision to cut back. In addition to helping the more veteran members of the roster stay fresher.
"The belief [is] that the older roster could use less dates and wear and tear and they had enough experience. The attempt is to get a younger roster now and they could use more reps before a crowd," Meltzer said.
A number of veterans have actively been pushing for house shows to return in recent months, and these events will also come to the benefit of those fans in attendance.
“No surprise, but the idea is that WWE house show tickets this summer will be far more affordable," Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported this week.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Men's United States Champion Trick Williams, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Oba Femi and Jade Cargill are all being advertised for the house show loop. The card is always subject to change.
WWE 2026 Summer Tour Dates
- Saturday, July 11 - WWE Summer Tour - Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Sunday, July 12 - WWE Summer Tour - The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Thursday, July 16 - WWE Summer Tour - The PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Saturday, July 25 - WWE Summer Tour - Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California
- Sunday, July 26 - WWE Summer Tour - Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California
- Thursday, July 30 - WWE Summer Tour - Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois
- Thursday, August 6 - WWE Summer Tour - EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- Thursday, August 13 - WWE Summer Tour - SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire
- Saturday, August 29 - WWE Summer Tour - EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia
- Sunday, August 30 - WWE Summer Tour - North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com