Update on WWE House Shows Making a Comeback and Ticket Pricing

WWE house shows are making a comeback in 2026.

The company announced on Thursday that 10 new tour dates were being added to the calendar this summer, sprinkled into an already busy travel season that will take Raw, SmackDown and PLE's all across the United States, Mexico, Europe and beyond.

Live event touring has been scaled back dramatically in recent years, but the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE is changing its touring strategy due in large part to its ever-changing roster.

WWE has announced 10 new Live Event dates as part of its 2026 Summer Tour! Tickets for each Live Event will go on sale Wednesday, May 20, at 10am local time with an exclusive presale starting Tuesday, May 19, at 10am local.



MORE INFO: https://t.co/L25hdgocMb pic.twitter.com/7BU7Yi2qo6 — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2026

"With more younger wrestlers on the roster than before, [WWE] felt it was good for them to get more experience away from television," Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Plus, unlike a few years ago when the company wasn’t as popular, there will almost surely be a nice profit margin doing the house shows."

Meltzer noted that there was also this idea that running fewer house shows would create more of a demand for episodes of Raw and SmackDown, which went into the company's decision to cut back. In addition to helping the more veteran members of the roster stay fresher.

"The belief [is] that the older roster could use less dates and wear and tear and they had enough experience. The attempt is to get a younger roster now and they could use more reps before a crowd," Meltzer said.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | Netflix

A number of veterans have actively been pushing for house shows to return in recent months, and these events will also come to the benefit of those fans in attendance.

“No surprise, but the idea is that WWE house show tickets this summer will be far more affordable," Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported this week.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Men's United States Champion Trick Williams, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Oba Femi and Jade Cargill are all being advertised for the house show loop. The card is always subject to change.

WWE 2026 Summer Tour Dates

WWE 2026 Summer Tour Dates | WWE

Saturday, July 11 - WWE Summer Tour - Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Sunday, July 12 - WWE Summer Tour - The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Thursday, July 16 - WWE Summer Tour - The PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 25 - WWE Summer Tour - Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California

Sunday, July 26 - WWE Summer Tour - Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California

Thursday, July 30 - WWE Summer Tour - Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois

Thursday, August 6 - WWE Summer Tour - EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Thursday, August 13 - WWE Summer Tour - SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire

Saturday, August 29 - WWE Summer Tour - EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Sunday, August 30 - WWE Summer Tour - North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina