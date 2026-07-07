Sami Zayn Blasts CM Punk After WWE Title Loss

Sami Zayn isn't taking his WWE Championship loss to CM Punk very well, but can you really blame him?

Less than two weeks ago at Night of Champions, Sami Zayn won a triple-threat match against Cody Rhodes and Gunther to become WWE Champion for the first time. While most WWE Champions aren't rushed to defend their title immediately, Adam Pearce booked a number one contender's match on SmackDown between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to set up a huge title match on Raw.

While Rhodes emerged from the match victorious, a vicious attack from Gunther backstage at Raw left Pearce without a challenger for Sami Zayn, who thought he'd get the night off. Unfortunately for Zayn, that wasn't the case, as Nick Aldis made a phone call to hometown hero CM Punk, who returned to much fanfare in the Allstate Arena and went on to defeat Zayn for the title.

Sami Zayn cuts profanity-laced promo at CM Punk

Following last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE cameras caught up with Sami Zayn backstage, where he addressed the very fresh feeling of dropping the title he worked his entire career to win in his first title defense to CM Punk.

"I have a question. Come with me," Sami Zayn said, exasperated. "I have a question. How is it that after 24 years of crawling and inching for every little inch, to get the WWE Championship after I finally get it, nine days after I get it, that piece of s--- can walk back in here after not being here for months? For months! And waltz right in and get it, get a chance? That motherf----- has no business, no business!"

At that point, Zayn completely broke down and fell to his knees on the floor for several moments before the cameras finally cut. You can check out the promo below.

Is Zayn already out of the title picture?

While many fans would like to see Zayn get his rightful rematch for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, that doesn't appear to be the direction the company is heading.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the expectation backstage following last night's episode is that CM Punk will defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes next month at SummerSlam. A match between Punk and Rhodes at the biggest party of the summer has reportedly been locked for some time.

If the company doesn't change direction, this would leave Zayn on the outside looking in once again, as the last real good guy will attempt to earn another shot at the title he worked his entire career for.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes | WWE

CM Punk is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown this Friday in Oklahoma City, so it will be interesting if there is a face-to-face between Punk and Zayn before Rhodes is inserted back into the title picture.

We'll just need to wait to find out.