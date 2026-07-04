WWE SmackDown Results (7/3/26): Sami Zayn's First Challenger Decided

This evening's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Last week's episode was the go-home show for Night of Champions. It ended with a three-way promo between Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Gunther that turned into a brawl that included the King of the Ring finalists, Jey Uso and Oba Femi.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode kicked off with newly crowned WWE Champion Sami Zayn coming out to the ring to celebrate his victory at Night of Champions. Zayn thanks everyone for the reaction he's received since becoming WWE Champion, but he finds it funny because for the last six months, he's been booed out of the building.

Zayn said he could rub in his victory, but he won't because he's a good guy and he's proud that he won the WWE Championship the right way. Sami believes tonight is a night to celebrate him for what he's done, and no amount of booing can ever take that away from him.

Sami Zayn wants us all to know, he is a GOOD GUY! 👀 pic.twitter.com/vTro5ZQxj4 — WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2026

This brings out Cody Rhodes, and Zayn asks him what he wants to talk about. Rhodes said Zayn reminded him that he was the first one to congratulate him when he won the WWE Championship, and he wanted to do the same thing. The two shake hands, and Cody is about to leave, but Sami stops him.

Zayn wants to know why Rhodes is really out there, but before he can answer, Jey Uso interrupts and comes to the ring as well, and immediately congratulates Zayn with a hug and tells him that he's proud of him. Jey told Sami he earned that title and deserves it, but he's here on Bloodline business and tells Zayn he needs to bring the gold back to the family.

"Stay away from me" 😲



.@SamiZayn wants Jey Uso and @CodyRhodes to STAY far away from his Undisputed WWE Title! pic.twitter.com/7xnRYHw28t — WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2026

No rest for new WWE Champion Sami Zayn

Rhodes asks what year this is with references about the family again, questioning why Jey is back running errands for Roman Reigns. Zayn said both of them had their chance, and now it's his time. Zayn tells both of them to stay away from him. This brings out Adam Pearce, who informs Zayn that he will defend the WWE Championship on Raw against the winner of Rhodes and Uso in tonight's main event. Needless to say, Zayn is furious.

Backstage, Alexa Bliss questions Charlotte Flair about going to Night of Champions without telling her. Flair said she needed to get her revenge on Jade Cargill for what she did to them. Tiffany Stratton comes in and tells Flair she didn't need or ask for her help at the PLE, but thanks her anyway. Chelsea Green comes in to a big pop from the crowd as she tries to hype up the team ahead of their match.

In the opening contest of the evening, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, and Chelsea Green took on Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab. The finish of the match saw Cargill hit Green with Jaded to score the pinfall victory for her team.

Backstage, Sami Zayn pleads his case to Adam Pearce about defending the title on Raw, but it falls on deaf ears. Zayn sees a planked-out Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae and Zayn brags about his big win, stating he doesn't think he could have won without Johnny's support. Zayn asks Candice to take a picture of him and Johnny together.

SAY CHEESE 📸



A picture for the new Undisputed WWE Champion @SamiZayn with his bestie @JohnnyGargano! 🫠 pic.twitter.com/2PjdHnKFk9 — WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2026

The AAA Cruiserweight Title continues to be showcased on SmackDown

Back in the ring, Rey Fenix has another successful title defense of the AAA Cruiserweight Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo. The finish saw Fenix hit Vikingo with the Mexican Muscle Buster to score the pinfall victory.

Cathy Kelley speaks with Giulia backstage about being jumped from behind by Blake Monroe last week. Kiana James comes in and mocks her. As Giulia goes to respond, she's attacked from behind by Monroe once again. James tries to gloat at Giulia, but Monroe takes her out as well.

Elsewhere backstage, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu are talking and are interrupted by Royce Keys, who questions what Fatu has been doing lately. Jimmy tells Keys they are there to find Solo Sikoa and take care of family business, and that if he can't help them, he should leave them alone. Keys said blood doesn't make you family and believes he's closer to Fatu than the Bloodline is. Jimmy quips back that it's no longer the case and leaves. Fatu follows Jimmy without saying a word.

Trick Williams and Lil Yachty come to the ring to address the WWE Universe, but are immediately cut off as Carmelo Hayes makes his way to the ring. Hayes is looking for a shot at the United States Championship. After a brief back-and-forth and multiple insults are sent Hayes' way, a non-title match is made for next week. Williams and Yachty try to leave, but Hayes dives on them.

"I'm not BUYING it" 😬@Carmelo_WWE wants Trick Williams to know that he is HIM! pic.twitter.com/ujPbBoK3tB — WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2026

The Danhausen hi jinx continues

Matt Cardona talks to Danhausen in his laboratory, where he continues to experiment on The Miz and Kit Wilson. Danhausen announces he has a match with JD McDonagh at Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden and teases that he'll have some backup. Danhausen asks for some help with his experiments, but when Cardona assists, the machine starts smoking. Cardona asks what happened and Danhausen blames The Judgment Day before leaving.

The Judgment Day keep messhausing with @DanhausenAD's experiments 😩 pic.twitter.com/8BVdsCTuum — WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2026

Back in the ring, Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence scored a pinfall victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Brie Bella. Reid took advantage of the numbers game at ringside and hit Bella with a running knee to score the pinfall victory.

Damian Priest is backstage with R-Truth and Fraxiom. Truth is doing a hot dog eating contest. The War Raiders come in and once again challenge them to a title-for-title match with the AAA Tag Team Titles. Priest said Aldis is gone right now, but when the match gets made, it will be on SmackDown.

.@ArcherOfInfamy and @RonKillings want to battle The War Raiders for ALL the marbles! 😎 pic.twitter.com/7du9ayPogt — WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2026

Elsewhere backstage, Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes speak. Balor said one of the reasons he came to SmackDown was to challenge Rhodes for the WWE Championship. Rhodes leaves as his match is next. Balor is confronted by Tama Tonga, who told Balor he spoke to the elders about what he should do next, and Talla Tonga attacks Balor from behind. Tama said he's shedding everything from his past, including Balor.

Who gets the first shot at Sami Zayn?

In the main event of the evening, Cody Rhodes went one-on-one with Jey Uso with a shot at WWE Champion Sami Zayn on the line. The finish of the match saw Rhodes hit Uso with a Cross Rhodes to score the pinfall victory. Rhodes will now face Zayn this Monday night in Chicago for the WWE Championship. With a CM Punk return looming, this doesn't look good for Zayn's title reign.

Rhodes celebrates his victory in the ring as WWE SmackDown goes off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin defeated Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and Tiffany Stratton

Rey Fenix defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Lainey Reid defeated Brie Bella

Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso to become the number one contender for Sami Zayn's WWE Championship