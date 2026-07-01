Original SummerSlam Plans for Cody Rhodes and CM Punk May Have Changed (Report)

Sami Zayn is now the WWE Champion and that booking decision may have altered plans for a major match at this year's SummerSlam. But also, perhaps not. Warning: this article contains spoilers for this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

The Underdog from the Underground finally won the big one this past Saturday afternoon at Night of Champions, when he countered a Cross Rhodes attempt and rolled up Cody Rhodes for one of the more shocking title changes in modern wrestling history.

Zayn's big moment comes just weeks ahead of the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', where The American Nightmare was reportedly scheduled to defend the WWE Title during one of the two main events that August weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sami Zayn's WWE Title win could just be a blip on the radar for Cody Rhodes

SAMI ZAYN IS UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION!!!!!



A MIRACLE IN SAUDI ARABIA!!! pic.twitter.com/rtmYqWSgfw — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, who previously reported that CM Punk was set to switch to SmackDown upon his return to television, says that The 'Best in the World' was originally planned to pay off his post-WrestleMania 42 tease with Cody Rhodes next month.

"The plan for SummerSlam was always Cody Rhodes and CM Punk for the [WWE] championship," Meltzer said on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The upcoming July 3 edition of WWE SmackDown was filmed this past Monday night after WWE Raw in Atlantic City. Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso in the main event to secure his rematch for the WWE Championship, which will take place on the July 6 episode of the Red Brand in Chicago.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

"Does that mean he's winning the title on Monday or they changed plans? That I don't know," Meltzer continued. "Punk and Cody for the championship from the day he did that interview the day after WrestleMania, all through the disappearing act and everything like that, that was always the main event for one of the two nights of SummerSlam."

It is more than fair to question why the WWE Championship, which is the main title assigned to SmackDown, is going to be defended on Monday Night Raw. It could be because GM Adam Pearce is now running the Blue Brand for the suspended Nick Aldis, and he wants to book a big title match for his own program. Or more likely, Sami Zayn's title reign is already in trouble.

Even though CM Punk is about to switch brands, he's reportedly been pushing to make his return to television in his hometown of Chicago on Monday.

Could he show up after Rhodes wins back the WWE Championship and state his intent to follow the American Nightmare to SmackDown? It wouldn't be surprising in the slightest. Then again, plans change all the time. We'll all find out together after the holiday weekend.