Sami Zayn Hints at Wrestling Retirement Timeline

Sami Zayn has been a fixture of WWE programming for nearly a decade.

Zayn has worked in all sorts of roles in the company, which have made him an invaluable member of the roster. Zayn has succeeded working as a bad guy in the middle of the card, a sympathetic good guy in the middle of the card, and a high-level player in The Bloodline, which was one of the biggest storylines in WWE history.

Zayn has also won multiple championships and headlined numerous television episodes over the years. He reached the pinnacle of his career when he wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 39. On night one of the two-night show, he teamed with Kevin Owens and defeated The Usos to win the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Sami Zayn | WWE

Prior to working for WWE, Zayn worked for a variety of different wrestling promotions around the world. His run included stints in numerous promotions, including Ring of Honor, where he made a name for himself as El Generico. Zayn wrestled his first match in 2002, which means 2026 is his 24th year as an active wrestler.

Sami Zayn talks about WWE retirement

In a new interview with Witty Whittier, Zayn talked openly about his run as a pro wrestler. He even commented on what retirement from WWE might look like, but stopped short of setting an exact date for when that will be.

“I’ve been lucky that WWE and my time in this business has been more than a blip, but I realize that this time will probably be coming to an end within the next, you know… I don’t want to put a number of years on it, but definitely closer to the end than the beginning. So I’m just very, very grateful to be a part of it still.” Sami Zayn

Zayn is going to be wrestling at WWE Backlash this weekend in Tampa, where he'll wrestle in a rematch against Trick Williams for the WWE Men's United States Championship, the title he lost at WrestleMania 42.

WWE Backlash airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on Saturday night. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, and a special tag team that pits The Miz and Kit Wilson against Danhausen and a surprise partner.

John Cena is scheduled for Backlash as well. He has said he will shock the WWE universe with a special announcement.