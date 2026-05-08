WWE Backlash Predictions: Will Jacob Fatu Defeat Roman Reigns & Win the World Title?

The dust has barely settled from WrestleMania 42, and it's already time for the next Premium Live Event.

WWE Backlash will emanate from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, and the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line when Roman Reigns defends his title against Jacob Fatu.

Will the Samoan Werewolf be able to overcome his cousin and upgrade the life of his family by winning his first world title? Will Bron Breakker be able to put himself in line for a shot at the gold by defeating Seth Rollins and who will Danhausen find to be his partner?

Why has WWE decided to suddenly make the Gingerbread Man the focal point of the Trick Williams and Sami Zayn rivalry, and will Kairi Sane's sudden departure from WWE hang over IYO SKY and Asuka like a dark cloud? You have questions, and we hopefully have some answers.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to dive into all the matches on the first of three major WWE events this month. Plus, what could John Cena's history making announcement possibly be? Other than something related to Club WWE.

Check out the Backlash predictions video above for our discussion on Cena's announcement, and more in depth analysis on our match winners. Also, please subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube channel for all our exclusive interviews, talk shows and so much more.

Danhausen & Mystery Partner vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson

Danhausen & Mystery Partner vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson | WWE

The result of this match is not in question. It would be incredibly surprising to see Danhausen lose in his Premium Live Event debut match, but who will help him pick up his tag team victory over The Miz and Kit Wilson. Danhausen's real life buddy CM Punk is the betting favorite, which would be a treat for those fans who have followed their friendship over the years. However, don't rule out the possibility that Danhausen shells out some of his human monies to hire someone like Oba Femi for the evening.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Danhausen & CM Punk

Zack Heydorn: Danhausen & Oba Femi

Blake Lovell: Danhausen & CM Punk

Men's United States Championship Match

Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

It's a shame that this rivalry has been centered around a gingerbread costume the past few weeks, because these two men had a solid story building in the lead up to WrestleMania 42. Regardless, after crowning Trick Williams in the biggest match of his career, none of us really believe that he's going to hot shot the title right back to Sami Zayn in his first defense. Sami will try to sneak an underhanded victory, but it'll likely backfire, allowing Trick to retain.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Trick Williams

Zack Heydorn: Trick Williams

Blake Lovell: Trick Williams

IYO SKY vs. Asuka

IYO SKY vs. Asuka | WWE

IYO SKY and Asuka are finally getting their moment after reports said that this match had been 'penciled' in for WrestleMania weekend last month. It's unfortunate that the sudden release of Kairi Sane has the potential to hinder this one, with many people hoping the #WeWantKairi campaign results in her comeback at Backlash. It will be interesting to see how the crowd in Tampa reacts, and how the finish is booked, but we all like IYO SKY to go over in the end.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: IYO SKY

Zack Heydorn: IYO SKY

Blake Lovell: IYO SKY

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker | WWE

The finish of this match could come down to one key thing. Is the WWE creative team ready for Bron Breakker to become the World Heavyweight Champion? If the answer to that question is yes, then he should beat Seth Rollins. If the answer is no, then look for The Visionary to get one over on his younger, faster and stronger opponent. WWE definitely teased a showdown with Rollins and Reigns this past Monday, which has Rick and Zack believing that's the World Title direction for SummerSlam.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Seth Rollins

Zack Heydorn: Seth Rollins

Blake Lovell: Bron Breakker

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu | WWE

Like many of Roman Reigns' title defenses at the height of his reign with the Bloodline, our panel may be more interested in what happens after the bell has rung. Jacob Fatu is so desperate to upgrade life for his family that he stepped up to challenge the Tribal Chief. Will he be desperate enough to acknowledge and align himself with The OTC if he were to fail to win the World Heavyweight Title? Zack picked Jacob to defy the heavy odds against him, but he was not confident in his decision.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Roman Reigns

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Jacob Fatu

Blake Lovell: Roman Reigns