WWE Backlash Predictions: Will Jacob Fatu Defeat Roman Reigns & Win the World Title?
The dust has barely settled from WrestleMania 42, and it's already time for the next Premium Live Event.
WWE Backlash will emanate from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, and the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line when Roman Reigns defends his title against Jacob Fatu.
Will the Samoan Werewolf be able to overcome his cousin and upgrade the life of his family by winning his first world title? Will Bron Breakker be able to put himself in line for a shot at the gold by defeating Seth Rollins and who will Danhausen find to be his partner?
Why has WWE decided to suddenly make the Gingerbread Man the focal point of the Trick Williams and Sami Zayn rivalry, and will Kairi Sane's sudden departure from WWE hang over IYO SKY and Asuka like a dark cloud? You have questions, and we hopefully have some answers.
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to dive into all the matches on the first of three major WWE events this month. Plus, what could John Cena's history making announcement possibly be? Other than something related to Club WWE.
Check out the Backlash predictions video above for our discussion on Cena's announcement, and more in depth analysis on our match winners. Also, please subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube channel for all our exclusive interviews, talk shows and so much more.
Danhausen & Mystery Partner vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson
The result of this match is not in question. It would be incredibly surprising to see Danhausen lose in his Premium Live Event debut match, but who will help him pick up his tag team victory over The Miz and Kit Wilson. Danhausen's real life buddy CM Punk is the betting favorite, which would be a treat for those fans who have followed their friendship over the years. However, don't rule out the possibility that Danhausen shells out some of his human monies to hire someone like Oba Femi for the evening.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Danhausen & CM Punk
Zack Heydorn: Danhausen & Oba Femi
Blake Lovell: Danhausen & CM Punk
Men's United States Championship Match
It's a shame that this rivalry has been centered around a gingerbread costume the past few weeks, because these two men had a solid story building in the lead up to WrestleMania 42. Regardless, after crowning Trick Williams in the biggest match of his career, none of us really believe that he's going to hot shot the title right back to Sami Zayn in his first defense. Sami will try to sneak an underhanded victory, but it'll likely backfire, allowing Trick to retain.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Trick Williams
Zack Heydorn: Trick Williams
Blake Lovell: Trick Williams
IYO SKY vs. Asuka
IYO SKY and Asuka are finally getting their moment after reports said that this match had been 'penciled' in for WrestleMania weekend last month. It's unfortunate that the sudden release of Kairi Sane has the potential to hinder this one, with many people hoping the #WeWantKairi campaign results in her comeback at Backlash. It will be interesting to see how the crowd in Tampa reacts, and how the finish is booked, but we all like IYO SKY to go over in the end.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: IYO SKY
Zack Heydorn: IYO SKY
Blake Lovell: IYO SKY
Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
The finish of this match could come down to one key thing. Is the WWE creative team ready for Bron Breakker to become the World Heavyweight Champion? If the answer to that question is yes, then he should beat Seth Rollins. If the answer is no, then look for The Visionary to get one over on his younger, faster and stronger opponent. WWE definitely teased a showdown with Rollins and Reigns this past Monday, which has Rick and Zack believing that's the World Title direction for SummerSlam.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Seth Rollins
Zack Heydorn: Seth Rollins
Blake Lovell: Bron Breakker
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Like many of Roman Reigns' title defenses at the height of his reign with the Bloodline, our panel may be more interested in what happens after the bell has rung. Jacob Fatu is so desperate to upgrade life for his family that he stepped up to challenge the Tribal Chief. Will he be desperate enough to acknowledge and align himself with The OTC if he were to fail to win the World Heavyweight Title? Zack picked Jacob to defy the heavy odds against him, but he was not confident in his decision.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Roman Reigns
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Jacob Fatu
Blake Lovell: Roman Reigns
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com