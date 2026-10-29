Shawn Michaels Reportedly in Line for Major WWE Promotion
A new report suggests that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be moving up the corporate ladder in WWE.
Michaels stepped into the role as head of NXT in September 2021 following Triple H's scary cardiac procedure. The Heartbreak Kid would shift the brand from black and gold to NXT 2.0. Slowly but surely, WWE's third brand evolved and continued to shift into what we see today.
Triple H would eventually return to WWE in a new role as Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon's retirement. This allowed Michaels to remain in his NXT role, and he was eventually promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative.
Now, a new report suggests Michaels will receive an even bigger promotion in WWE next year.
Shawn Michaels set to become Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent
Earlier this week, it was reported that Bruce Prichard is expected to retire as the Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent following WrestleMania 43 next year. At the time, there was no word on who would replace him. But we now know who's scheduled to step into that role.
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Shawn Michaels will be promoted to the position in 2027. Michaels is expected to begin preparing for his new role in the months ahead.
As one of Triple H's closest friends and allies, it makes sense that Hunter would place Michaels in this role. The two men know what the other is thinking better than almost anyone, which could create a more cohesive product for WWE, both on camera and behind the scenes.
AJ Styles reportedly in mix to take over Shawn Michaels' role
With Shawn Michaels stepping into such an important role next year, it's clear that he will no longer have time for his current role in NXT. But since the report suggests that Michaels has been part of Prichard's succession plan for some time, the company has seemingly been planning for Michaels' NXT replacement as well.
Since his retirement, AJ Styles has been much more hands-on at the WWE Performance Center and has been helping out with the NXT brand. But a new report suggests this was intentional, as Styles could be set to take on a very important role within the company.
False Finish reports that those at the WWE Performance Center expect AJ Styles to be much more hands-on with the NXT product because of HBK's upcoming promotion.
If Styles steps into Michaels' old role, it will be extremely interesting to see what changes within the NXT brand and how his vision for the weekly show differs from what Triple H and Shawn Michaels have presented in the past. It seems we'll find out sooner rather than later.
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime