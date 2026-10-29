Shawn Michaels Reportedly in Line for Major WWE Promotion

A new report suggests that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be moving up the corporate ladder in WWE.

Michaels stepped into the role as head of NXT in September 2021 following Triple H's scary cardiac procedure. The Heartbreak Kid would shift the brand from black and gold to NXT 2.0. Slowly but surely, WWE's third brand evolved and continued to shift into what we see today.

Triple H would eventually return to WWE in a new role as Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon's retirement. This allowed Michaels to remain in his NXT role, and he was eventually promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative.

Now, a new report suggests Michaels will receive an even bigger promotion in WWE next year.

Shawn Michaels set to become Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bruce Prichard is expected to retire as the Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent following WrestleMania 43 next year. At the time, there was no word on who would replace him. But we now know who's scheduled to step into that role.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Shawn Michaels will be promoted to the position in 2027. Michaels is expected to begin preparing for his new role in the months ahead.

As one of Triple H's closest friends and allies, it makes sense that Hunter would place Michaels in this role. The two men know what the other is thinking better than almost anyone, which could create a more cohesive product for WWE, both on camera and behind the scenes.

Shawn Michaels | The CW Network

AJ Styles reportedly in mix to take over Shawn Michaels' role

With Shawn Michaels stepping into such an important role next year, it's clear that he will no longer have time for his current role in NXT. But since the report suggests that Michaels has been part of Prichard's succession plan for some time, the company has seemingly been planning for Michaels' NXT replacement as well.

Since his retirement, AJ Styles has been much more hands-on at the WWE Performance Center and has been helping out with the NXT brand. But a new report suggests this was intentional, as Styles could be set to take on a very important role within the company.

PW Insider reports that the plan is for Shawn Michaels to essentially step into Bruce Prichard's current role.



Sources indicate to False Finish that those within the Performance Center expect AJ Styles to be more hands on within NXT as a result of Shawn Michaels promotion pic.twitter.com/qfVgtq6xeZ — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 29, 2026

False Finish reports that those at the WWE Performance Center expect AJ Styles to be much more hands-on with the NXT product because of HBK's upcoming promotion.

If Styles steps into Michaels' old role, it will be extremely interesting to see what changes within the NXT brand and how his vision for the weekly show differs from what Triple H and Shawn Michaels have presented in the past. It seems we'll find out sooner rather than later.