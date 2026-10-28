Top WWE Exec Reportedly Set to Retire After WrestleMania 43

One of WWE's top executives is reportedly set to retire in 2027.

Triple H has spent a lot of time building his creative team since Vince McMahon's departure in 2024. The Game has built a large team of talent to steer the ship, with a mix of new and veteran names who have been around the company for decades.

Hunter's booking team includes names like Ryan Ward, Bruce Prichard, Bobby Roode, and Ed Koskey. Other names, like Paul Heyman, also assist with long-term creative discussions. But a new report suggests Triple H will lose one of his top executives following WrestleMania 43.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | Netflix

Bruce Prichard will reportedly retire following WrestleMania 43

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, longtime WWE employee Bruce Prichard is expected to retire as Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent afterWrestleMania season in 2027.

Prichard is expected to remain connected to the company on a consulting basis. However, he would be moving away from his current home near WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, so he wouldn't retain his current duties.

While one source told Johnson that Prichard was expected to exit after WrestleMania 43, another source cautioned that, given how things go in the industry, there could be some leeway in that timing. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has also confirmed Johnson's report.

Bruce Prichard is in fact expected to wrap up with WWE in the next year. A lot more on this is coming to Fightful Select tonight — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 27, 2026

Bruce Prichard has been involved with WWE for decades

The news of Prichard's upcoming departure is shocking, given his tenure with the company over the last few decades.

Prichard got his start in WWE in 1987 in a double role. Behind the scenes, Prichard worked directly with Vince McMahon as one of his top producers and trusted allies. On-screen, Prichard portrayed the Brother Love character—a loud-mouthed manager who used red face paint to get his point across.

Prichard briefly left the company in 1991 before returning in 1992. He would remain with the company until 2008, when he was released by Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

During his time away from WWE, Prichard worked for TNA Wrestling and started his immensely popular podcast, Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard. The podcast still runs today, with JBL now in Bruce's role, though Prichard still makes occasional appearances.

Eventually, Prichard would return to WWE in 2019 in the role of Senior Vice President, before transitioning to the role of Executive Director of SmackDown later that year. Prichard later became Executive Director of both Raw and SmackDown in 2020.

With Prichard's WWE departure reportedly set for next year, it will be interesting to see if the company begins the process of replacing him before he departs the company in 2027.