Shawn Michaels Reveals the One NXT Talent He Didn’t Want to Give Up

As the head of creative for NXT, Shawn Michaels has a difficult job.

The WWE Hall of Famer is tasked with training and grooming the next generation of WWE Superstars, who could all be pulled away from him at a moment's notice. Naturally, that makes planning for the long-term a bit of a challenge.

During a recent appearance on the Masked Man Show, Michaels was asked if there was any one particular talent that he wished he could have had in NXT forever. After conceding that he wouldn't be doing his job correctly if he did that, HBK did reveal that he tried to hang onto Je'Von Evans prior to his call-up to Raw earlier this year.

Shawn Michaels had plans for Je'Von Evans

Je'Von Evans | WWE

"I was begging, ‘Can we please keep him for another six months?’" Michaels said.

With stars like Oba Femi and Trick Williams set to graduate to the main roster over the winter, Michaels said there was an idea to rebuild the NXT main event scene around the exciting 21-year-old over the course of the next year.

"That was kind of the model and they were like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking him too,'" Michaels said. "I pushed back a little bit. ‘Can I [get] six months?’ ‘No.’ ‘Three?’ ‘No.’ Alright... fair enough. If that’s the worst news you have to have is that they are taking too many of your people, that means you’re doing a pretty good job.”

Something that Michaels said he always has to keep in mind is that while NXT is a brand, much like the NCAA, the design is not to build around the same star players every year. Eventually, college stars move on to their respective professional leagues, and NXT stars move to Raw or SmackDown. Some just move on a bit earlier than he might like.

While losing three of his best at the same time unquestionably stung, Michaels can at least take comfort in what they've been able to accomplish on the main roster in the months since.

Oba Femi, Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans have all been hits with the crowd, and they're all getting ready to wrestle their first-ever WrestleMania matches next weekend in Las Vegas.

Femi will battle Brock Lesnar in what is arguably the most anticipated showdown of the entire event. Williams will challenge Sami Zayn for the Men's United States Championship in a singles match, while Evans will take part in a six-man ladder match with the Men's Intercontinental Championship on the line.