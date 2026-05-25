Another NXT Superstar Rumored to Be Under Consideration for Main Roster Call Up

The WWE creative team has introduced several new stars to the main roster audience in recent months, and they may not be done just yet.

A report from the insiders at BodySlam earlier this month said that the company was eyeing additions to both the Raw and SmackDown rosters, but they were unable to provide any names at the time.

"WWE is expecting additional NXT call‑ups sometime during the summer. As of now, the only names being discussed internally come from the women’s roster," the report said. "This remains tentative and subject to change as plans continue to shift heading into late summer."

There have been a number of changes at BodySlam since that report, including some staff departures. Their exclusive news Patreon has now rebranded to "Rope Break", with many of the previous group of reporters believed to still be involved.

Rope Break reported Monday morning that one longtime NXT talent is being discussed for a move to the main roster, and it's not someone that's been brought up in the rumor mill before.

"One name that was mentioned recently for a potential call up to the main roster this summer is none other than Nikkita Lyons, with some suggesting that she would move from NXT to Monday Night Raw.

Could Nikkita Lyons be the next NXT star to move to the main roster?

Lyons, real name Faith Jefferies, signed with WWE in 2021 after an audition in Las Vegas the week of that year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Multiple significant knee injuries have slowed down her development, but she's healthy now and has been a consistent competitor for both NXT and EVOLVE for the better part of the past couple years.

On Monday, May 18, Lyons traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina for the WWE Raw taping. She competed against Maxxine Dupri in a match that was filmed for Main Event prior to the show going live on Netflix.

When a talent starts getting called to Raw and SmackDown tapings for pre-show matches, that's typically been an indicator that they are being scouted for the main roster. Even if a call up isn't imminent.

Sol Ruca | Netflix

The NXT Women's Division has already lost several key members of the locker room following WrestleMania 42, including Sol Ruca, Jacy Jayne and the rest of Fatal Influence.

Ruca has earned herself an opportunity at Becky Lynch and her Women's Intercontinental Championship this coming Sunday after at Clash in Italy, while Jayne's ability to draw heat from the crowd reportedly has SmackDown writers re-working her creative plans already.

We'll keep you updated on any other call up reports and rumors as new information becomes available.